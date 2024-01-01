Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth</b><br> <br> This Audi Q5 is small in size and big on luxury, and it should make you swell with pride when seeing it in your driveway. This 2018 Audi Q5 is fresh on our lot in Manotick. <br> <br>Theres something special that sets this Audi Q5 that sets it apart from the dozens of luxury crossovers available. Maybe its the contemporary, yet timeless exterior styling. Maybe its the unique balance of fun, sporty performance with the versatility of expanded interior volume. It might be the exhilaration of the steering wheel in your hands or the thrills it commands while you take in the winding road ahead. No matter your reasons, you have the capability to leave tracks where your journey takes you - in the one vehicle that is ready to leave its impression on you. This SUV has 76,555 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Q5s trim level is 2.0 TFSI quattro Technik. The Technik trim adds advanced technology to this versatile Q5. It comes with an 8.3-inch display radio with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a USB port, and 19-speaker premium audio, a 360-degree camera, parking sensors, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power sunroof, a chrome grille, aluminum wheels, and more.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en target=_blank>https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en</a><br><br> <br/><br>If youre looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! Were more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, its no wonder were a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

2018 Audi Q5

76,555 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Audi Q5

2.0 TFSI QUATTRO TECHNIK

Watch This Vehicle
11983116

2018 Audi Q5

2.0 TFSI QUATTRO TECHNIK

Location

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
76,555KM
VIN WA1CNAFYXJ2223485

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,555 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth

This Audi Q5 is small in size and big on luxury, and it should make you swell with pride when seeing it in your driveway. This 2018 Audi Q5 is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

There's something special that sets this Audi Q5 that sets it apart from the dozens of luxury crossovers available. Maybe it's the contemporary, yet timeless exterior styling. Maybe it's the unique balance of fun, sporty performance with the versatility of expanded interior volume. It might be the exhilaration of the steering wheel in your hands or the thrills it commands while you take in the winding road ahead. No matter your reasons, you have the capability to leave tracks where your journey takes you - in the one vehicle that is ready to leave its impression on you. This SUV has 76,555 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Q5's trim level is 2.0 TFSI quattro Technik. The Technik trim adds advanced technology to this versatile Q5. It comes with an 8.3-inch display radio with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a USB port, and 19-speaker premium audio, a 360-degree camera, parking sensors, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power sunroof, a chrome grille, aluminum wheels, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2023 GMC Yukon AT4 for sale in Kanata, ON
2023 GMC Yukon AT4 60,421 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen Taos Highline 4MOTION for sale in Kanata, ON
2022 Volkswagen Taos Highline 4MOTION 56,893 KM $28,066 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L NAVI - Sunroof - Navigation for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L NAVI - Sunroof - Navigation 151,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

888-378-XXXX

(click to show)

888-378-6064

Alternate Numbers
888-413-3817
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

888-378-6064

Contact Seller
2018 Audi Q5