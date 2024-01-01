$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi Q5
2.0 TFSI QUATTRO TECHNIK
2018 Audi Q5
2.0 TFSI QUATTRO TECHNIK
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
76,555KM
VIN WA1CNAFYXJ2223485
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,555 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth
This Audi Q5 is small in size and big on luxury, and it should make you swell with pride when seeing it in your driveway. This 2018 Audi Q5 is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
There's something special that sets this Audi Q5 that sets it apart from the dozens of luxury crossovers available. Maybe it's the contemporary, yet timeless exterior styling. Maybe it's the unique balance of fun, sporty performance with the versatility of expanded interior volume. It might be the exhilaration of the steering wheel in your hands or the thrills it commands while you take in the winding road ahead. No matter your reasons, you have the capability to leave tracks where your journey takes you - in the one vehicle that is ready to leave its impression on you. This SUV has 76,555 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Q5's trim level is 2.0 TFSI quattro Technik. The Technik trim adds advanced technology to this versatile Q5. It comes with an 8.3-inch display radio with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a USB port, and 19-speaker premium audio, a 360-degree camera, parking sensors, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power sunroof, a chrome grille, aluminum wheels, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
888-378-6064
2018 Audi Q5