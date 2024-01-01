$21,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LS - $93.77 /Wk
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LS - $93.77 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
103,637KM
Used
VIN 2GNAXREV1J6242434
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C12918
- Mileage 103,637 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Streaming Audio, 4G WiFi, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Technology, Push Button Start, OnStar, Touch Screen
Compare at $22650 - Our Price is just $21990!
With a composed chassis, a quiet cabin and a roomy back seat, the Chevy Equinox is a top choice in the competitive mid sized SUV segment. This 2018 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
When Chevrolet designed the Equinox for the all-new 2018 model year, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin thats been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 103,637 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Equinox's trim level is LS. This Equinox LS comes loaded with aluminum wheels, a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active aero shutters for better fuel economy and power heated side mirrors. It also has a remote engine start, heated front seats, a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $93.77 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
Call Dealer
888-378-XXXX(click to show)
888-378-6064
Alternate Numbers888-413-3817
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
888-378-6064
2018 Chevrolet Equinox