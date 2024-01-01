Menu
Barrhaven Mazda Sales is open Monday through Saturday for test drives and vehicle demonstrations. Reach out to our Internet Sales Team online or call in to speak with a LIVE Sales Professional. For special requests or safety concerns, please book ahead with our sales team. ***All Our Vehicles Come With A Free Carfax Report***

2018 Chrysler 300

92,137 KM

Details Description Features

$24,588

+ tax & licensing
300S | 2 Sets of Wheels Included!

Location

Barrhaven Mazda

520, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-699-8733

92,137KM
Used
VIN 2C3CCABG1JH299584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37641
  • Mileage 92,137 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater
Sport Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Tires: Performance
Trailer Sway Control
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Trim

Leather upholstery

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Drive type: rear-wheel
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Wheel size: 20
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Towing capacity: 454kg (1,001lbs)
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Fuel economy highway: 7.8L/100 km
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy city: 12.4L/100 km
Turning radius: 6.0m (19.5')
Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1
Engine displacement: 3.6 L
Engine litres: 3.6
Manual-shift auto: AUTOSTICK
Passenger volume: 3,010L (106.3 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 462 L (16 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 462 L (16 cu.ft.)
GVWR: 2,313kg (5,099lbs)
Fuel tank capacity: 70.0L
Rear tires: 245/45VR20.0
Front tires: 245/45VR20.0
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Power 4-way passenger lumbar support
Configurable
Display: digital/analog
Speaker type: performance
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian
Remote engine start: keyfob and smart device
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear headroom: 963mm (37.9)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Front headroom: 981mm (38.6)
Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27)
Primary LCD size: 8.4
Exterior body width: 1,902mm (74.9)
Fuel economy combined: 10.3L/100 km
Torque: 264 lb.-ft. @ 4,800RPM
Horsepower: 300hp @ 6,350RPM
Tracker system: SiriusXM Guardian
Engine horsepower: 300hp @ 6,350RPM
Engine torque: 264 lb.-ft. @ 4,800RPM
Curb weight: 1,820kg (4,012lbs)
Exterior length: 5,044mm (198.6)
Wheelbase: 3,052mm (120.2)
Front legroom: 1,061mm (41.8)
Rear legroom: 1,019mm (40.1)
Front hiproom: 1,428mm (56.2)
Rear hiproom: 1,425mm (56.1)
Front shoulder room: 1,510mm (59.4)
Rear shoulder room: 1,465mm (57.7)
Exterior height: 1,485mm (58.5)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Chrysler 300