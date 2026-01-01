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2018 GMC Acadia
SLE
2018 GMC Acadia
SLE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$19,966
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
108,407KM
VIN 1GKKNSLS9JZ221424
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Cherry Metallic
- Interior Colour JET BLACK, SEAT TRIM, PREMIUM CLOTH
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N8249A
- Mileage 108,407 KM
Vehicle Description
Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Remote Engine Start, Touch Screen, Climate Control
This GMC Acadia offers good passenger room, strong driving dynamics and fuel economy, plenty of features, and a touch of family luxury. This 2018 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
This 2018 GMC Acadia SUV personifies GMC's Professional Grade attitude and dedication to precision. This Acadia's flexible, versatile space and functionality are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and impressive technology. This Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back, and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle.
This SUV has 108,407 km. It's Black Cherry Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Acadia's trim level is SLE. Our stylish Acadia SLE comes with aluminum wheels, tri zone automatic climate control, a leather wrapped steering wheel with bluetooth and cruise controls, LED accents, a 6 speaker audio system, SiriusXM radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, StabiliTrak and a rear view camera to assist when backing up.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
This GMC Acadia offers good passenger room, strong driving dynamics and fuel economy, plenty of features, and a touch of family luxury. This 2018 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
This 2018 GMC Acadia SUV personifies GMC's Professional Grade attitude and dedication to precision. This Acadia's flexible, versatile space and functionality are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and impressive technology. This Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back, and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle.
This SUV has 108,407 km. It's Black Cherry Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Acadia's trim level is SLE. Our stylish Acadia SLE comes with aluminum wheels, tri zone automatic climate control, a leather wrapped steering wheel with bluetooth and cruise controls, LED accents, a 6 speaker audio system, SiriusXM radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, StabiliTrak and a rear view camera to assist when backing up.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Rear Vision Camera
Door locks, rear child security
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Air bags, frontal and side impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact, driver side knee and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, GMC Smart Driver, Marketplace and more EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. Not tra...
Interior
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, one colour
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Defogger, rear-window electric
Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in front door panel, 2 bottle holders in front door panel, 2 in 2nd row and 2 in 3rd row, 10 total
Lamp Package, interior, deluxe
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Seat adjuster, passenger 2-way manual
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders and storage, includes rear storage drawer (Excludes storage drawer with (GAT) All Terrain with (ABD) 5-passenger seating.)
Mechanical
Tool kit, road emergency
E10 Fuel capable
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Exhaust, dual
GVWR, 6001 lbs (2722 kg)
Suspension, Ride and Handling MacPherson struts for front and independent 5-link rear
Alternator, 155 amps (Standard on (LGX) 3.6L V6 engine without (V92) Trailering Package.)
Axle, 3.16 ratio (Standard with (LGX) 3.6L V6 engine.)
Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm [365.9 N-m])
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar service...
Exterior
Fog lamps, front projector type
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Grille, front shutters, active upper and lower
Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
Headlamps, projector beam
Liftgate, power programmable
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding (When (GAT) All Terrain is ordered, mirror caps will be Black.)
Roof rails, Silver
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
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$19,966
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2018 GMC Acadia