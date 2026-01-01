$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Mazda CX-30
GX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
2024 Mazda CX-30
GX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
CALL
VIN 3MVDMBBM9RM690213
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N8489A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, LED Lights!
The low platform of this CX-30 makes loading easy, and the generous cargo area leaves you and your passengers with ample space for all of your belongings. This 2024 Mazda CX-30 is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
Designed for an effortless drive, the luxurious CX-30 is sure to impress. Its refined cabin is quiet, instilling a feeling of tranquility behind the wheel. With plenty of cabin space, this gorgeous compact SUV is ready to handle any task you put in front of it. Innovative performance is not just about power, it's about a responsive and engaging drive that connects you to the road.
It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 191HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CX-30's trim level is GX. This premium and upscale crossover SUV wows with amazing standard features such as heated front seats, 60-40 folding bench rear seats, proximity key with push button start, an 8-speaker Mazda Harmonic Acoustics audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and an 8.8-inch infotainment screen. Additional features include active blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, front and rear cupholders, smart device remote engine start, LED headlights with perimeter approach lights, and even more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, LED Lights, Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
The low platform of this CX-30 makes loading easy, and the generous cargo area leaves you and your passengers with ample space for all of your belongings. This 2024 Mazda CX-30 is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
Designed for an effortless drive, the luxurious CX-30 is sure to impress. Its refined cabin is quiet, instilling a feeling of tranquility behind the wheel. With plenty of cabin space, this gorgeous compact SUV is ready to handle any task you put in front of it. Innovative performance is not just about power, it's about a responsive and engaging drive that connects you to the road.
It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 191HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CX-30's trim level is GX. This premium and upscale crossover SUV wows with amazing standard features such as heated front seats, 60-40 folding bench rear seats, proximity key with push button start, an 8-speaker Mazda Harmonic Acoustics audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and an 8.8-inch infotainment screen. Additional features include active blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, front and rear cupholders, smart device remote engine start, LED headlights with perimeter approach lights, and even more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, LED Lights, Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Front Seats (3 Settings) -inc: manual 8-way adjustable driver seat and manual 4-way adjustable passenger seat
Mazda Connected Services (2-year trial subscription included) Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Leatherette/Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Convenience
Proximity Key
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Tires: 215/65R16 All-Season
Wheels: 16" Dark Grey High Lustre Metallic Alloy
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
48 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.85 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode and drive selection switch
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: cylinder deactivation
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
GVWR: 1,972 kg (4,348 lb)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2017 Ford Escape Titanium 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Focus S - Power Windows - Power Doors 151,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline R-Line - Certified 52,794 KM $35,368 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-521-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2024 Mazda CX-30