2018 Toyota Camry
XSE - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
260,271KM
Used
VIN 4T1B61HK7JU640666
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 260,271 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Scout GPS Link, Rear View Camera!
Full of modern technology and advanced safety features, the Toyota Camry was designed to seduce your senses with bold contour lines and an athletic stance. This 2018 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Slip inside, and you'll find a welcoming environment that caters to your every whim. This Toyota Camry offers captivating style, modern technology and more safety features than you would expect from a family sedan. Responsive and refined, the driving experience is at a whole new level from its previous model. This new platform has been transformed into something very unique with sharper exterior and interior lines and a powerful stance offering better stability. The Toyota Camry has become a truly unique sedan and is ready to make a big impact!This sedan has 260,271 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 206HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Camry's trim level is XSE. The 2018 Toyota Camry XSE is definitely in a class of its own. This quality built Japanese sedan is both efficient and comfortable giving you the ease of use at any and all times. Options include an express open and close power sunroof with power sunshade, LED brake lights, a voice activated sound system with 6 speakers and an 8 inch display, Bluetooth and USB capable, Entune App Suite enabled media system, selective service internet access, heated leather front power bucket seats, proximity key for entry and push button start, home-link garage door transmitter, distance pacing cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, tracking system, power front and rear windows and leather rear seats. For ensured safety the media system is integrated with Entune Safety Connect system giving you automatic collision notification, enhanced road assistance, emergency assistance button and stolen vehicle location. There are also an array of safety systems such as forward collision alert, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, rear parking sensors, blind spot sensors, tire specific low tire pressure warning, a back up camera and multiple passenger safety airbags. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Scout Gps Link, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Scout GPS link
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
