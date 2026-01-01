$28,873+ taxes & licensing
2019 Cadillac XT4
PRMEMIUM LUXURY AWD |MASSAGE |HTD SEATS| PANO ROOF
2019 Cadillac XT4
PRMEMIUM LUXURY AWD |MASSAGE |HTD SEATS| PANO ROOF
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$28,873
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Horizon Tintcoat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,327 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED PREMIUM LUXURY ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ 2.0L TURBO!! Massage leather seats, panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled front seats & heated rear seats, heated steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, 18-inch alloys, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, garage door opener, auto-dimming rearview mirror, cruise control, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-746-8500