2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST SILVERADO RST, FRONT BUCKET SEATS, Z71 PACKAGE, 5.3 V8, 4X4
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST SILVERADO RST, FRONT BUCKET SEATS, Z71 PACKAGE, 5.3 V8, 4X4
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$33,000
+ taxes & licensing
112,421KM
Used
VIN 1GCRYEED7KZ283732
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,421 KM
Vehicle Description
DOUBLE CAB
Compare at $33990 - Myers Cadillac is just $33000!
JUST IN - 2019 SILVERADO RST DOUBLE CAB- WHITE ON BLACK, Z71 PACKAGE, TRAILER PACKAGE, SPRAY IN LINER, 5.3 V8, HEATED POWER SEATS, 18 ALLOYS, 4' SIDE STEPS, REMOTE VEHICLE START, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, TRUE NORTH EDITION, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Exhaust, single outlet
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Durabed, pickup bed
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Included with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine and (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (4WD models only)
GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine. Requires Double Cab 4WD model with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine without (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Brake lining wear indicator
Alternator, 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine, (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine or (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Interior
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Steering wheel, urethane
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass located in instrument cluster
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Instrument cluster, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Steering column, lock control, electrical
USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row)
Exterior
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Taillamps, LED with signature
Black Bowtie, (front grille)
Bumper, front (Body-colour.)
Bumper, rear (Body colour.)
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Fog lamps, front, LED
Grille (Body colour bars with high gloss Black mesh inserts.)
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed, activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Mirror caps, painted (High gloss Black.)
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable (When (PQB) Safety Package is ordered, includes Perimeter Lighting.)
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...
Safety
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Rear seat reminder
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. A...
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500