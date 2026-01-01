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CUSTOM 4X4 CREW CAB W/ 5.3L V8!! Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, backup camera, tonneau cover, 6-foot7-inch box w/ bedliner, tow package, running boards, air conditioning, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

121,064 KM

Details Description

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Double Cab Custom

Watch This Vehicle
14281337

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Double Cab Custom

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

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Contact Seller

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
121,064KM
VIN 2GCVKMEC4K1162991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,064 KM

Vehicle Description

CUSTOM 4X4 CREW CAB W/ 5.3L V8!! Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, backup camera, tonneau cover, 6-foot7-inch box w/ bedliner, tow package, running boards, air conditioning, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$29,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500