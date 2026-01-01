$29,988+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Double Cab Custom
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Double Cab Custom
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$29,988
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,064 KM
Vehicle Description
CUSTOM 4X4 CREW CAB W/ 5.3L V8!! Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, backup camera, tonneau cover, 6-foot7-inch box w/ bedliner, tow package, running boards, air conditioning, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-746-8500