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2019 Hyundai Tucson
2.0L Essential FWD w/ Smartsense
2019 Hyundai Tucson
2.0L Essential FWD w/ Smartsense
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1465 Youville Dr, Ottawa, ON K1C 4R1
613-830-1777
$18,444
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
66,764KM
VIN KM8J23A46KU991262
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,764 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Safety Package, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Touch Screen, A/C!
Compare at $18813 - is just $18444!
Whether you are exploring city streets, cruising down the highway or fighting through Monday morning gridlock, this Tucson's engine will get you where you're going with plenty of power and efficiency. This 2019 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The redesigned 2019 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are.
This low mileage SUV has just 66,764 km. It's Ash Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 161HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tucson's trim level is 2.0L Essential FWD w/ Smartsense. This Essential trim level comes loaded with everything you want and need, featuring a 7 inch colour touch screen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, LED daytime running lights and a 60/40 split rear seat. It also includes forward collision warning, lane departure warning and lane keep assist, power windows and power door locks, air conditioning, remote keyless entry plus a rear view camera! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Safety Package, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Touch Screen, A/C, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansjeep.ca/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $78.65 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $24538 ). See dealer for details.
The road to new driving experiences begins in our inventory, where you'll find an incredible array of brand-new cars, trucks, minivans, and SUVs, including two of our bestselling models, the Dodge Ram 1500 and the Dodge Grand Caravan. If you want to know what the cutting edge of automotive technology looks like, all you have to do is visit Myers Orleans Jeep! Each model comes loaded with the convenient features and cool technology that help make every trip memorable. Looking for additional everyday luxury at a price that's incredibly wallet-friendly? Choose from our selection of quality pre-owned models! If you can think of a road, our friendly and knowledgeable sales team will help you find the perfect vehicle to drive it.
We may be a well-established dealership that's been part of the community for many years, but that doesn't mean we're stuck in the past! At Myers Orleans Jeep, we're proud to provide a fresh, modern approach to car buying. Using our array of online tools, you can browse our extensive inventory, schedule a service appointment, order parts, and even apply for credit from wherever you've got a connection. Our goal is to create relationships that will last, and we know that the best way to do this is by providing a dealership experience that's based on honesty, transparency, trust, and a commitment to customers. Stop by today and discover all the ways we go above and beyond for you.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Compare at $18813 - is just $18444!
Whether you are exploring city streets, cruising down the highway or fighting through Monday morning gridlock, this Tucson's engine will get you where you're going with plenty of power and efficiency. This 2019 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The redesigned 2019 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are.
This low mileage SUV has just 66,764 km. It's Ash Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 161HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tucson's trim level is 2.0L Essential FWD w/ Smartsense. This Essential trim level comes loaded with everything you want and need, featuring a 7 inch colour touch screen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, LED daytime running lights and a 60/40 split rear seat. It also includes forward collision warning, lane departure warning and lane keep assist, power windows and power door locks, air conditioning, remote keyless entry plus a rear view camera! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Safety Package, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Touch Screen, A/C, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansjeep.ca/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $78.65 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $24538 ). See dealer for details.
The road to new driving experiences begins in our inventory, where you'll find an incredible array of brand-new cars, trucks, minivans, and SUVs, including two of our bestselling models, the Dodge Ram 1500 and the Dodge Grand Caravan. If you want to know what the cutting edge of automotive technology looks like, all you have to do is visit Myers Orleans Jeep! Each model comes loaded with the convenient features and cool technology that help make every trip memorable. Looking for additional everyday luxury at a price that's incredibly wallet-friendly? Choose from our selection of quality pre-owned models! If you can think of a road, our friendly and knowledgeable sales team will help you find the perfect vehicle to drive it.
We may be a well-established dealership that's been part of the community for many years, but that doesn't mean we're stuck in the past! At Myers Orleans Jeep, we're proud to provide a fresh, modern approach to car buying. Using our array of online tools, you can browse our extensive inventory, schedule a service appointment, order parts, and even apply for credit from wherever you've got a connection. Our goal is to create relationships that will last, and we know that the best way to do this is by providing a dealership experience that's based on honesty, transparency, trust, and a commitment to customers. Stop by today and discover all the ways we go above and beyond for you.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Comfort
A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Steel
Tires: 225/60R17 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Electric Power-Assist Steering
62 L Fuel Tank
3.510 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,080 kgs (4,586 lbs)
Engine: 2.0L NU 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC
Additional Features
Touch Screen
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Safety Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Jeep
1465 Youville Dr, Ottawa, ON K1C 4R1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-830-XXXX(click to show)
$18,444
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-830-1777
2019 Hyundai Tucson