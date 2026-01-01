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This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2019 Mazda CX-9

88,985 KM

Details Description

$25,983

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Mazda CX-9

GS-L AWD

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14230070

2019 Mazda CX-9

GS-L AWD

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14230070
  2. 14230070
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$25,983

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
88,985KM
VIN JM3TCBCY8K0301546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,985 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$25,983

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 Mazda CX-9