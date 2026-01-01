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This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

64,399 KM

Details Description Features

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GT Auto FWD

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14230079

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GT Auto FWD

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

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$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
64,399KM
VIN 3MZBPADM6LM127129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,399 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Leather Interior

Seating

Memory Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$21,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2020 Mazda MAZDA3