$21,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Mazda MAZDA3
GT Auto FWD
2020 Mazda MAZDA3
GT Auto FWD
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
64,399KM
VIN 3MZBPADM6LM127129
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,399 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Leather Interior
Seating
Memory Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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$21,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2020 Mazda MAZDA3