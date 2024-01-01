$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 RAM 1500
Laramie Longhorn - Longhorn - Texas Tough
2019 RAM 1500
Laramie Longhorn - Longhorn - Texas Tough
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
70,043KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6SRFST1KN817077
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,043 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Longhorn, Texas Tough, Navigation, Premium Leather Seats, Cooled Seats!
Beauty meets brawn with this rugged Ram 1500. This 2019 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 70,043 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Laramie Longhorn. This Laramie Longhorn elevates the Laramie line to new heights of luxury with Longhorn badging, navigation, heated and cooled leather bucket seats, heated and reclining rear seats, remote tailgate release, front and rear parking assist, rain sensing wipers, automatic highbeams, rear wheelhouse liners, pickup box lighting, chrome tow hooks, chrome wheel to wheel side steps, spray in bedliner, and power adjustable pedals with memory settings. A memory driver seat, remote start, Keyless Enter 'n Go with proximity unlock and push button start, heated wood and leather steering wheel with cruise and audio control, and dual zone automatic climate control make sure you have a lot of style and comfort no matter how hard the job the gets. Stay connected with Uconnect4 with an 8.4 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a premium 10 speaker audio system, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Longhorn, Texas Tough, Navigation, Premium Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Tailgate, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFST1KN817077.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Beauty meets brawn with this rugged Ram 1500. This 2019 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 70,043 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Laramie Longhorn. This Laramie Longhorn elevates the Laramie line to new heights of luxury with Longhorn badging, navigation, heated and cooled leather bucket seats, heated and reclining rear seats, remote tailgate release, front and rear parking assist, rain sensing wipers, automatic highbeams, rear wheelhouse liners, pickup box lighting, chrome tow hooks, chrome wheel to wheel side steps, spray in bedliner, and power adjustable pedals with memory settings. A memory driver seat, remote start, Keyless Enter 'n Go with proximity unlock and push button start, heated wood and leather steering wheel with cruise and audio control, and dual zone automatic climate control make sure you have a lot of style and comfort no matter how hard the job the gets. Stay connected with Uconnect4 with an 8.4 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a premium 10 speaker audio system, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Longhorn, Texas Tough, Navigation, Premium Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Tailgate, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFST1KN817077.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Reclining Rear Seats
Exterior
Power Tailgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium leather seats
Longhorn
Texas Tough
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2016 Nissan Rogue SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats 200,148 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape SE - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - Heated Seats 96,889 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue SV - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 61,055 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
888-378-XXXX(click to show)
888-378-6064
Alternate Numbers888-413-3817
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
888-378-6064
2019 RAM 1500