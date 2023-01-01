Menu
2019 RAM 1500

71,286 KM

Details Description Features

$46,998

+ tax & licensing
$46,998

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Rebel Crew Cab 4X4 | Nav, Alpine Sound, Bedliner

2019 RAM 1500

Rebel Crew Cab 4X4 | Nav, Alpine Sound, Bedliner

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

$46,998

+ taxes & licensing

71,286KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9447949
  Stock #: 28641
  VIN: 1C6SRFLT9KN742675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,286 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in and experience the difference at Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram!All of our vehicles come with a Verified Carfax History Report. We take pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and service relationship.No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. Contact our finance department today and get pre-approved.Nobody deals like Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram, come and see us today and we will show you why!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Power Steering
Block Heater
Skid Plates
Trailer Sway Control
REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Two-tone paint
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Trailer Hitch Receiver
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Oil Pressure Gauge
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Mode Select Transmission
Cylinder configuration: V-8
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Right rear passenger: conventional
Left rear passenger door: conventional
Rear cargo: tailgate
Fuel tank capacity: 98.4L
Parking sensors: rear
Tires: all-terrain
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Engine displacement: 5.7 L
Engine litres: 5.7
Fuel economy highway: 11.0L/100 km
Engine horsepower: 395hp @ 5,600RPM
Horsepower: 395hp @ 5,600RPM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Internet access capable: mobile hotspot
Display: analog
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Primary LCD size: 5.0
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Rear seats Folding position: fold-up cushion
Proximity key: push button start only
Front legroom: 1,039mm (40.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,676mm (66.0)
Rear shoulder room: 1,669mm (65.7)
Front headroom: 1,039mm (40.9)
Torque: 410 lb.-ft. @ 3,950RPM
Engine torque: 410 lb.-ft. @ 3,950RPM
Fuel economy city: 16.1L/100 km
GVWR: 3,221kg (7,100lbs)
Rear headroom: 1,011mm (39.8)
Engine bore x stroke: 99.5mm x 90.9mm (3.92 x 3.58)
Exterior height: 1,971mm (77.6)
Tailpipe finisher: black
Curb weight: 2,405kg (5,302lbs)
Fuel economy combined: 13.8L/100 km
Exterior body width: 2,085mm (82.1)
Rear legroom: 1,148mm (45.2)
Front hiproom: 1,610mm (63.4)
Rear hiproom: 1,610mm (63.4)
Passenger volume: 3,749L (132.4 cu.ft.)
Payload: 816kg (1,800lbs)
Towing capacity: 3,715kg (8,190lbs)
Exterior length: 5,916mm (232.9)
Wheelbase: 3,670mm (144.5)
Turning radius: 7.0m (23.1')
Rear tires: 275/70RR18.0E
Front tires: 275/70RR18.0E

