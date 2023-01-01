$46,998 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 2 8 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9447949

9447949 Stock #: 28641

28641 VIN: 1C6SRFLT9KN742675

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 71,286 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Speed Control Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Reading Lights Front beverage holders Rear seat centre armrest Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Skid Plates Trailer Sway Control REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL Front Anti-Roll Bar Transmission: 8 speed automatic Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Step Bumper Two-tone paint Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Trailer Hitch Receiver Panic Alarm voltmeter Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Oil Pressure Gauge Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Radio data system Cylinder Deactivation Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Drive Type: Four-Wheel Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Front wheel independent suspension Front centre armrest: w/storage Rear seats: split-bench Manual-shift auto Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1 Mode Select Transmission Cylinder configuration: V-8 Number of doors: 4 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Right rear passenger: conventional Left rear passenger door: conventional Rear cargo: tailgate Fuel tank capacity: 98.4L Parking sensors: rear Tires: all-terrain Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Engine displacement: 5.7 L Engine litres: 5.7 Fuel economy highway: 11.0L/100 km Engine horsepower: 395hp @ 5,600RPM Horsepower: 395hp @ 5,600RPM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Power 4-way driver lumbar support Wheel size: 18 Internet access capable: mobile hotspot Display: analog Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes Primary LCD size: 5.0 Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12 Rear seats Folding position: fold-up cushion Proximity key: push button start only Front legroom: 1,039mm (40.9) Front shoulder room: 1,676mm (66.0) Rear shoulder room: 1,669mm (65.7) Front headroom: 1,039mm (40.9) Torque: 410 lb.-ft. @ 3,950RPM Engine torque: 410 lb.-ft. @ 3,950RPM Fuel economy city: 16.1L/100 km GVWR: 3,221kg (7,100lbs) Rear headroom: 1,011mm (39.8) Engine bore x stroke: 99.5mm x 90.9mm (3.92 x 3.58) Exterior height: 1,971mm (77.6) Tailpipe finisher: black Curb weight: 2,405kg (5,302lbs) Fuel economy combined: 13.8L/100 km Exterior body width: 2,085mm (82.1) Rear legroom: 1,148mm (45.2) Front hiproom: 1,610mm (63.4) Rear hiproom: 1,610mm (63.4) Passenger volume: 3,749L (132.4 cu.ft.) Payload: 816kg (1,800lbs) Towing capacity: 3,715kg (8,190lbs) Exterior length: 5,916mm (232.9) Wheelbase: 3,670mm (144.5) Turning radius: 7.0m (23.1') Rear tires: 275/70RR18.0E Front tires: 275/70RR18.0E

