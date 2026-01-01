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2019 Subaru Outback
2.5i Cvt
2019 Subaru Outback
2.5i Cvt
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$16,834
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
142,971KM
VIN 4S4BSDACXK3249065
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
- Interior Colour BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH UPHOLSTERY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,971 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, STARLINK, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Touchscreen
The 2019 Subaru Outback will tame any road you find with rugged capability and surprising technology. This 2019 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
The 2019 Subaru Outback was designed for your inner adventurer. Whether improving your commute or finding the perfect backcountry camping spot, this SUV alternative is fit for the road. With impressive infotainment systems, rugged and sophisticated capability, and aggressive styling, the 2019 Subaru Outback is the perfect all-around ride for those that want a little more out of there weekend.
This SUV has 142,971 km. It's Crystal Black Silica in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Outback's trim level is 2.5i CVT. This impressive Outback is equipped with a 6.5 inch touchscreen infotainment with STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, and steering wheel controlled audio. For even more convenience and comfort, this mid size SUV alternative is equipped with heated front seats, a power driver's seat, fog lights, a rear view camera, and automatic headlamps.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
The 2019 Subaru Outback will tame any road you find with rugged capability and surprising technology. This 2019 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
The 2019 Subaru Outback was designed for your inner adventurer. Whether improving your commute or finding the perfect backcountry camping spot, this SUV alternative is fit for the road. With impressive infotainment systems, rugged and sophisticated capability, and aggressive styling, the 2019 Subaru Outback is the perfect all-around ride for those that want a little more out of there weekend.
This SUV has 142,971 km. It's Crystal Black Silica in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Outback's trim level is 2.5i CVT. This impressive Outback is equipped with a 6.5 inch touchscreen infotainment with STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, and steering wheel controlled audio. For even more convenience and comfort, this mid size SUV alternative is equipped with heated front seats, a power driver's seat, fog lights, a rear view camera, and automatic headlamps.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
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613-521-XXXX(click to show)
$16,834
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2019 Subaru Outback