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2020 Volkswagen Jetta
GLI DSG - Low Mileage
2020 Volkswagen Jetta
GLI DSG - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$20,987
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
49,054KM
VIN 3VW6T7BU5LM021368
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour TITAN BLACK, LEATHER PERFORATED SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,054 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
With a very well utilized interior and excellent fit and finish, this 2020 Jetta is simply a pleasure to ride in. This 2020 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
Redesigned. Not over designed. Rather than adding needless flash, the Jetta has been redesigned for a tasteful, more premium look and feel. One quick glance is all it takes to appreciate the result. Its sporty. Its sleek. It makes a statement without screaming. The overall effect stands out anywhere. Its roomy and well finished interior provides the best of comforts and will help keep this elegant sedan ageless and beautiful for many years to come.
This low mileage sedan has just 49,054 km. It's Deep Black Pearl in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Jetta's trim level is GLI DSG. This Volkswagen Jetta GLI ups the performance capabilities to deliver a thrilling ride. Features include a powerful 228 horsepower engine, a sport tuned suspension, a mechanical limited slip differential, power sunroof with sunshade, LED brake lights, a Beats premium audio system with a 8 inch touchscreen display and 8 speakers, SiriusXM, App-Connect, satellite navigation, heated and ventilated front sport seats with power driver adjustment, dual zone climate control, wireless charging, a leather sport steering wheel, leather seat trim, a rear view camera and so much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
With a very well utilized interior and excellent fit and finish, this 2020 Jetta is simply a pleasure to ride in. This 2020 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
Redesigned. Not over designed. Rather than adding needless flash, the Jetta has been redesigned for a tasteful, more premium look and feel. One quick glance is all it takes to appreciate the result. Its sporty. Its sleek. It makes a statement without screaming. The overall effect stands out anywhere. Its roomy and well finished interior provides the best of comforts and will help keep this elegant sedan ageless and beautiful for many years to come.
This low mileage sedan has just 49,054 km. It's Deep Black Pearl in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Jetta's trim level is GLI DSG. This Volkswagen Jetta GLI ups the performance capabilities to deliver a thrilling ride. Features include a powerful 228 horsepower engine, a sport tuned suspension, a mechanical limited slip differential, power sunroof with sunshade, LED brake lights, a Beats premium audio system with a 8 inch touchscreen display and 8 speakers, SiriusXM, App-Connect, satellite navigation, heated and ventilated front sport seats with power driver adjustment, dual zone climate control, wireless charging, a leather sport steering wheel, leather seat trim, a rear view camera and so much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
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613-521-XXXX(click to show)
$20,987
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Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2020 Volkswagen Jetta