VIN 1V2RR2CA4KC519744

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,987 KM

This 2019 Volkswagen Atlas is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 85,987 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Vienna Perforated Leather, Power Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Android Auto.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Heated Seats
Cooled Seats

Power Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Android Auto

Vienna Perforated Leather
VW Car-Net Internet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

