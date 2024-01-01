$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Atlas
Highline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION
2019 Volkswagen Atlas
Highline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
85,987KM
Used
VIN 1V2RR2CA4KC519744
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,987 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Volkswagen Atlas is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 85,987 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Vienna Perforated Leather, Power Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Vienna Perforated Leather
VW Car-Net Internet
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
