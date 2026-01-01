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2020 Chevrolet Blazer
LT BLAZER, LT, AWD, LOW KM
2020 Chevrolet Blazer
LT BLAZER, LT, AWD, LOW KM
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$25,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
58,271KM
VIN 3GNKBHRS8LS577384
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0454A
- Mileage 58,271 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $26265 - Myers Cadillac is just $25500!
JUST IN - 2020 BLAZER LT AWD- BLAZER PLUS PACKAGE- AUTO DIMMING REAR MIRROR, PARK ASSIST, BLIND ZONE ALERT, REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE, 3.6 V6 ENGINE, 9 SPEED AUTO, CARPLAY, REAR VISION CAMERA, REMOTE START, ALLOY WHEELS, HID LIGHTS, HEATED SEATS, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, TRAILERING PACKAGE, NON SMOKER.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection and a 30 day / 2,500kms Vehicle Exchange Privilege. Buy with confidence!
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
JUST IN - 2020 BLAZER LT AWD- BLAZER PLUS PACKAGE- AUTO DIMMING REAR MIRROR, PARK ASSIST, BLIND ZONE ALERT, REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE, 3.6 V6 ENGINE, 9 SPEED AUTO, CARPLAY, REAR VISION CAMERA, REMOTE START, ALLOY WHEELS, HID LIGHTS, HEATED SEATS, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, TRAILERING PACKAGE, NON SMOKER.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection and a 30 day / 2,500kms Vehicle Exchange Privilege. Buy with confidence!
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Air filtration system
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Defogger, rear-window electric
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Theft-deterrent system, electrical, unauthorized entry
Umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Seating, 5-passenger
Air vents, rear console
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard with coat hooks on rear passenger assist handles
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal multi-colour
Head restraints, front, 2-way adjustable, up/down
Head restraints, rear outboard 2-way adjustable, up/down
USB charging-only ports 2, one type-A and one type-C, located on rear of centre console
Compass, 8-point digital
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear seat passengers Express-Down
Glovebox, lockable electronic
Cup holders 2 in front centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Lighting, interior with front reading lamps, overhead courtesy lamp, dual rear-quarter panel area dome lamps, True White backlit switches, True White pin spot lighting in the bin forward of the shifter and front footwells, LED glove box lighting and ba...
Mechanical
Electronic Parking Brake
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Tool kit, road emergency
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Alternator, 170 amps
Capless Fuel Fill
All-wheel drive (Included and only available with AWD models.)
Exhaust, dual-outlet with circular bright tips
Engine control, stop/start system override
Axle, 3.47 final drive ratio ((LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)
GVWR, 6001 lbs. (2722 kg)
Media / Nav / Comm
Active noise cancellation
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Exterior
Door handles, body-colour
Glass, deep-tinted, rear windows and liftgate
Liftgate, rear manual
Mirror caps, body-colour
Antenna, body-colour
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Taillamps, LED
Active aero shutters, upper
Mouldings, lower bodyside (Moulded-in-colour Black.)
Grille, Blazer signature Black horizontal 4-bar with Bright Chrome header bar
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID), bi-functional
Safety
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
HD Rear Vision Camera
Airbags, frontal and seat-mounted for driver and front passenger knee for driver, and head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions includes front seat belt pretensioners
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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$25,500
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Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2020 Chevrolet Blazer