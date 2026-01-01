2020 Chevrolet Blazer

Door locks, rear child security

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control

Daytime Running Lamps, LED

Horn, dual-note

Rear seat reminder

Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag

HD Rear Vision Camera

Airbags, frontal and seat-mounted for driver and front passenger knee for driver, and head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions

Seat belts, 3-point, all positions includes front seat belt pretensioners

Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...