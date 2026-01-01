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2021 Jeep Wrangler
Willys Unlimited - 4G Wi-Fi
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Willys Unlimited - 4G Wi-Fi
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
148,000KM
VIN 1C4HJXDNXMW503665
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P-9533C
- Mileage 148,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 148,000 km. It's Black in colour. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4G Wi-Fi, Off-Road Suspension, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Interior
Navigation
Mechanical
Off-Road Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
4G Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
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Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2021 Jeep Wrangler