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This 2021 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 148,000 km. Its Black in colour. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4G Wi-Fi, Off-Road Suspension, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en target=_blank>https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en</a><br><br> <br/><br>All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2021 Jeep Wrangler

148,000 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Jeep Wrangler

Willys Unlimited - 4G Wi-Fi

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14074899

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Willys Unlimited - 4G Wi-Fi

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
148,000KM
VIN 1C4HJXDNXMW503665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P-9533C
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 148,000 km. It's Black in colour. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4G Wi-Fi, Off-Road Suspension, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Interior

Navigation

Mechanical

Off-Road Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

4G Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chevrolet Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
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613-225-2277

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Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

2021 Jeep Wrangler