Menu
Account
Sign In
LOW KMS! SEL ALL-WHEEL DRIVE! Leather, heated seats & steering, 8-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, remote start, 18-inch alloys, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, automatic climate control, full power group incl. power seat w/ driver memory, power tailgate, leather-wrapped steering, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2020 Ford Escape

84,746 KM

Details Description

$24,155

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford Escape

SEL AWD| LOW KMS| LEATHER| HTD SEATS| CARPLAY

Watch This Vehicle
12522673

2020 Ford Escape

SEL AWD| LOW KMS| LEATHER| HTD SEATS| CARPLAY

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 12522673
  2. 12522673
  3. 12522673
  4. 12522673
  5. 12522673
  6. 12522673
  7. 12522673
  8. 12522673
  9. 12522673
  10. 12522673
  11. 12522673
  12. 12522673
  13. 12522673
  14. 12522673
  15. 12522673
  16. 12522673
  17. 12522673
  18. 12522673
  19. 12522673
  20. 12522673
  21. 12522673
Contact Seller

$24,155

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
84,746KM
VIN 1FMCU9H62LUA18197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,746 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS! SEL ALL-WHEEL DRIVE! Leather, heated seats & steering, 8-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, remote start, 18-inch alloys, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, automatic climate control, full power group incl. power seat w/ driver memory, power tailgate, leather-wrapped steering, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4X4| CREW| ONLY 80,000KMS| TONNEAU| REAR CAM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4X4| CREW| ONLY 80,000KMS| TONNEAU| REAR CAM 80,102 KM $30,244 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Escape SEL AWD| LOW KMS| LEATHER| HTD SEATS| CARPLAY for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Ford Escape SEL AWD| LOW KMS| LEATHER| HTD SEATS| CARPLAY 84,746 KM $24,155 + tax & lic
Used 2013 GMC Terrain SLE 2 AWD| CERTIFIED| HTD SEATS| REAR CAM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 GMC Terrain SLE 2 AWD| CERTIFIED| HTD SEATS| REAR CAM 175,612 KM $5,742 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,155

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2020 Ford Escape