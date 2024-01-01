Menu
Equipped with SYNC3 with an 8" touchscreen, NAV, Apple CarPlay, Android for Auto, back up camera, heated seats, tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, heated seats, power driver seat, 5th wheel trailer towing pkg with factory trailer brake control, towing mirrors, spray in bedliner and much more.

2020 Ford F-350

170,149 KM

Details

2020 Ford F-350

XLT | PowerStoke Diesel

2020 Ford F-350

XLT | PowerStoke Diesel

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

170,149KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT8W3BT2LED27548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 170,149 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with SYNC3 with an 8" touchscreen, NAV, Apple CarPlay, Android for Auto, back up camera, heated seats, tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, heated seats, power driver seat, 5th wheel trailer towing pkg with factory trailer brake control, towing mirrors, spray in bedliner and much more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Curtain Airbags
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Airbags

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Towing Package
Box Liner
Interval wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power pedals
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Vents
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation
SECURITY ALARM
CUP HOLDERS
Cloth Upholstery

Seating

Heated Seats

Powertrain

4 X 4
Turbo
DIESEL

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Fuel Data Centre
USB
Parking assist w/rearview camera
Fold Down Rear Seat
Safety Reverse Sensors

Wallace Automobiles

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
2020 Ford F-350