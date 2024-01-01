$53,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Ford F-350
XLT | PowerStoke Diesel
2020 Ford F-350
XLT | PowerStoke Diesel
Location
Wallace Automobiles
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
613-746-9646
$53,980
+ taxes & licensing
170,149KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FT8W3BT2LED27548
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 170,149 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Equipped with SYNC3 with an 8" touchscreen, NAV, Apple CarPlay, Android for Auto, back up camera, heated seats, tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, heated seats, power driver seat, 5th wheel trailer towing pkg with factory trailer brake control, towing mirrors, spray in bedliner and much more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Curtain Airbags
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Airbags
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Towing Package
Box Liner
Interval wipers
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power pedals
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Vents
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation
SECURITY ALARM
CUP HOLDERS
Cloth Upholstery
Seating
Heated Seats
Powertrain
4 X 4
Turbo
DIESEL
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Fuel Data Centre
USB
Parking assist w/rearview camera
Fold Down Rear Seat
Safety Reverse Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Wallace Automobiles
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE | AWD | Sunroof | Clean Carfax 126,085 KM $28,980 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 2500 BigHorn | Crew Cab | Cummins Diesel | Clean Carfax 214,586 KM $45,980 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Regular Cab | 4X4 | 6ft Box | HEMI 179,011 KM $16,890 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Wallace Automobiles
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wallace Automobiles
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$53,980
+ taxes & licensing
Wallace Automobiles
613-746-9646
2020 Ford F-350