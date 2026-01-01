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2020 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring
2020 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$22,896
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
73,208KM
VIN 2HGFC1F94LH104621
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,208 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation
The confident styling and impressive performance of this 2020 Honda Civic solidifies its sports car inspired evolution. This 2020 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
With harmonious power, excellent handling capability, plus it's engaging driving dynamic, this 2020 Honda Civic is a highly compelling choice in the eco-friendly compact car segment. Regardless of your style preference or driving habits, this impressive Honda Civic will perfectly suit your wants and needs. The Civic offers the right amount of cargo space, an aggressive exterior design with sporty and sleek body lines, plus a comfortable and ergonomic interior layout that works well with all family sizes. This Civic easily makes a bold statement without saying a word!
This sedan has 73,208 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is Touring. This Touring Civic is the top of luxury with leather trimmed seats, navigation, wireless charging, premium audio, SiriusXM, HR Radio, rain sensing wipers, LED lighting with fog lights, side mirror turn signals, auto dimming rearview mirror, and a HomeLink remote system. Other luxury features include power moonroof, collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist with road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, blind spot display, heated front seats, remote start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Siri EyesFree, WiFi tethering, leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, multi-angle rearview camera, 7 inch driver information display, and automatic climate control. The exterior has some great style with a proximity key, aluminum trimmed sport pedals, fog lights, paddle shifters, aluminum wheels, independent suspension, heated power side mirrors, and LED taillamps.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
The confident styling and impressive performance of this 2020 Honda Civic solidifies its sports car inspired evolution. This 2020 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
With harmonious power, excellent handling capability, plus it's engaging driving dynamic, this 2020 Honda Civic is a highly compelling choice in the eco-friendly compact car segment. Regardless of your style preference or driving habits, this impressive Honda Civic will perfectly suit your wants and needs. The Civic offers the right amount of cargo space, an aggressive exterior design with sporty and sleek body lines, plus a comfortable and ergonomic interior layout that works well with all family sizes. This Civic easily makes a bold statement without saying a word!
This sedan has 73,208 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is Touring. This Touring Civic is the top of luxury with leather trimmed seats, navigation, wireless charging, premium audio, SiriusXM, HR Radio, rain sensing wipers, LED lighting with fog lights, side mirror turn signals, auto dimming rearview mirror, and a HomeLink remote system. Other luxury features include power moonroof, collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist with road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, blind spot display, heated front seats, remote start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Siri EyesFree, WiFi tethering, leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, multi-angle rearview camera, 7 inch driver information display, and automatic climate control. The exterior has some great style with a proximity key, aluminum trimmed sport pedals, fog lights, paddle shifters, aluminum wheels, independent suspension, heated power side mirrors, and LED taillamps.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
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$22,896
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Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2020 Honda Civic