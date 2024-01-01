$28,973+ tax & licensing
2020 Infiniti Q50
3.0t Signature Edition AWD
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$28,973
+ taxes & licensing
116,976KM
Used
VIN JN1EV7AR6LM255992
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour KH3
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22-1814A
- Mileage 116,976 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Signature Badge, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats!
Compare at $29842 - Our Price is just $28973!
With an amazing interior backed by real performance pedigree, this Q50 begs for your attention. This 2020 INFINITI Q50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
When looking at the 2020 Infiniti Q50 few select words can be found to best describe it. Attention to detail, meticulously built, amazing style. The Q50 is a quality mid sized sedan that is a very strong competitor to the German rivals in its class. Thankfully, it rises above them with forward thinking safety and entertainment technologies, giving you a feel of the future in one of today's cars. This sedan has 116,976 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Q50's trim level is 3.0t Signature Edition AWD. This Signature Edition Infiniti Q50 adds a lot of style to this sport sedan with leather sport seats with bolstering and adjustable thigh support, a sport front bumper, unique rear bumper masking, decklid spoiler, Signature Edition badging, and a silver S badge. This Q50 has even more posh features like Intouch navigation, power moonroof, remote start, heated power front seats, heated leather steering wheel, forward emergency braking with collision warning and pedestrian detection, InTouch infotainment system with dual displays, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, rain sensing wipers, LED lighting with fog lights and highbeam assist, driver memory settings, touch unlock front doors, dual zone automatic climate control, and HomeLink universal remote tied to a road ripping drive train and zero lift aerodynamics, you can be sure this car will impress. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Signature Badge, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $287.11 with $0 down for 72 months @ 11.00% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Packages
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Signature Badge
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
2020 Infiniti Q50