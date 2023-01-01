$60,000+ tax & licensing
2021 Cadillac XT6
Sport SPORT PLATINUM, AWD, DUAL SUNROOF, NAV, TOTALLY LOADED
5,194KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10025499
- Stock #: 23-0699A
- VIN: 1GYKPHRS3MZ209722
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 5,194 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST IN - ULTRA LOW MILEAGE 2021 XT6 SPORT PLATINUM AWD- WHITE ON BLACKM LEATHER, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, DUAL SUNROOF, GLOSS BLACK GRILLE WITH BLACK SURROUND,SMART TOWING, ENHANCED VISIBILITY AND TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE, WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY / WIRELESS ANDROID AUTO, POWER LIFTGATE, HANDS-FREE, PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION, DRIVER SELECTABLE MODES, REAR CAMERA MIRROR W/LENS CLEANING FEATURE, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
COMPASS DISPLAY
Adaptive remote start
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Door lock and latch shields
Glovebox, lockable
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Defogger, rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
Sensor, inclination
Sensor, vehicle interior movement
Steering column, lock control
Electronic Precision Shift
Steering wheel, heated, automatic
Air Ionizer
Steering column, power tilt and telescoping
Seating, 7-passenger
Windows, power front express-up and down, rear express down
Air filter, cabin, particulate system
Lighting accent, doors and task lighting
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control, 2-way
Gauge cluster, dual Driver Information Centre display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information (Upgradeable to (UHS) 8" colour Driver Information Centre display when (Y4N) Enhanced Visibility and Technology Package is o...
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming (Upgradeable to (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (Y4N) Enhanced Visibility and Technology Package is ordered.)
Mechanical
Electric parking brake
Alternator, 170 amps
Capless Fuel Fill
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel vented disc
Engine, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT, with Automatic Stop/Start (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm)
intelligent brake assist
Cooling system, heavy-duty
Chassis, real-time damping suspension
Suspension, Performance, driver select modes
Automatic Stop/Start, with disable
Steering, Electric Power Steering assist
Driver Mode Selector
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Following Distance Indicator
Tool kit, road emergency
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Door locks, rear child security
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual note tone
Traction control, full-range, powertrain and brake modulated
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Exterior
Door handles, body-colour
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Tire, compact spare
Spoiler, rear
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield)
Headlamps, automatic on/off
Sunroof, power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row, tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade
Windshield, acoustic laminated, windshield and front door glass
Headlamps, LED
Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel
Lamps, front park and cornering
Active aero shutters, upper
Lamp, rear side marker taillamp
Roof rails, Gloss Black
Lamp, front marker, LED
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, power-folding, driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signals
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense, with moisture detection
Hands-Free Liftgate, open and close, programmable memory height with Cadillac branded projection light
Media / Nav / Comm
Antenna, roof-mounted
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Additional Features
IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off (When (JSE) Platinum Package is ordered, replaced with (UWN) Premium headlamp system.)
Memory Package recalls two "presets" for power driver seat, outside mirrors, power tilt and telescoping steering column
Wireless Phone Charging (The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see cadillact...
