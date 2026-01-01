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2021 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
151,832KM
VIN 1GTR9BED2MZ394851
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,832 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver, Locking Tailgate, LED Lights, 4G LTE
Capable on road, relentless off road and completely composed when hauling a load, this professional grade GMC Sierra 1500 is easily the best work and leisure truck you could own. This 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500!
This 4X4 pickup has 151,832 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLE. Stepping up to this Sierra 1500 SLE is a great choice as it comes with enhanced features such as remote keyless entry, power windows and power door locks, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and bluetooth streaming audio and is 4G LTE capable. Additionally, this pickup truck also comes with a leather wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable heated side mirrors, a locking tailgate, a rear vision camera, StabiliTrak, signature LED lighting, cruise control, air conditioning and a CornerStep rear bumper for added convenience.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our on-site restaurant, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage, and complimentary drinks. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (e.g., BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS), AND QUEBEC RESIDENTS.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Capable on road, relentless off road and completely composed when hauling a load, this professional grade GMC Sierra 1500 is easily the best work and leisure truck you could own. This 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500!
This 4X4 pickup has 151,832 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLE. Stepping up to this Sierra 1500 SLE is a great choice as it comes with enhanced features such as remote keyless entry, power windows and power door locks, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and bluetooth streaming audio and is 4G LTE capable. Additionally, this pickup truck also comes with a leather wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable heated side mirrors, a locking tailgate, a rear vision camera, StabiliTrak, signature LED lighting, cruise control, air conditioning and a CornerStep rear bumper for added convenience.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our on-site restaurant, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage, and complimentary drinks. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (e.g., BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS), AND QUEBEC RESIDENTS.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2021 GMC Sierra 1500