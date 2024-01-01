$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
Hybrid PREFERRED TREND AWD| PANO ROOF | LEATHER | CARPLAY
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Force
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 241618
- Mileage 57,434 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE HYBRID PREFERRED W/ TREND PACKAGE AND ONLY 57,000 KMS!! Panoramic sunroof, quilted leather, heated seats & steering, remote start, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control w/ stop & go, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 19-inch alloys, power seats, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
