ALL-WHEEL DRIVE HYBRID PREFERRED W/ TREND PACKAGE AND ONLY 57,000 KMS!! Panoramic sunroof, quilted leather, heated seats & steering, remote start, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control w/ stop & go, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 19-inch alloys, power seats, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

57,434 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
11910785

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
57,434KM
VIN KM8S3DA18MU009781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Force
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 241618
  • Mileage 57,434 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE HYBRID PREFERRED W/ TREND PACKAGE AND ONLY 57,000 KMS!! Panoramic sunroof, quilted leather, heated seats & steering, remote start, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control w/ stop & go, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 19-inch alloys, power seats, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

