2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited - $143.23 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$37,480
+ taxes & licensing
80,451KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJFBG4MC518523
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C12937
- Mileage 80,451 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, 4G Wi-Fi, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Proximity Key, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftage
Compare at $38604 - Our Price is just $37480!
Thanks to its famous off-road grit, the 2021 Grand Cherokee's ability goes much farther than the concrete jungle. This 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 80,451 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Limited. This Grand Cherokee Limited provides even more comfort for the whole family with added voice activated air conditioning, a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, and heated second row seats. This family SUV is packed with off road capability with towing equipment, aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, and fog lamps. Ride comfortable and connected with Uconnect 4, voice activation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated leather seats, a proximity key, remote start, and a power liftgate. Ensure your family rides safe with blind spot monitoring, rear cross path detection, and a ParkView rear backup camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFBG4MC518523.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $143.23 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
