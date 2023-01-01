$54,824+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Tundra
TRD OFF ROAD PREMIUM| CREW | SUNROOF| LEATHER |NAV
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
- Listing ID: 10276152
- Stock #: 230926
- VIN: 5TFDY5F1XMX004884
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,633 KM
Vehicle Description
STUNNING FLAT GREY TRD OFF ROAD PREMIUM W/ LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, PREMIUM AUDIO, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, BILSTEIN SHOCKS AND REMOTE START! Lane departure alert, pre-collision detection, rear cross-traffic assist, adaptive cruise control, 18-inch alloys, backup camera w/ front & rear sensors, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, heated seats, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, keyless entry w/ push start, dual-zone climate control, auto dimming rearview mirror, power seat, 5-foot 6-inch box w/ spray-in bedliner, tow mode and Sirius XM!
