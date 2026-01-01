2022 Audi Q3

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<p> 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine<br data-start=65 data-end=68> 8-Speed Automatic Transmission with Tiptronic<br data-start=115 data-end=118> quattro All-Wheel Drive System<br data-start=150 data-end=153> Komfort Trim Package<br data-start=175 data-end=178> 18 Alloy Wheels<br data-start=196 data-end=199> LED Headlights & LED Daytime Running Lights<br data-start=244 data-end=247> Power Tailgate<br data-start=263 data-end=266> Panoramic Sunroof<br data-start=285 data-end=288> Heated Power Side Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals<br data-start=344 data-end=347> Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers<br data-start=379 data-end=382> Keyless Entry with Push Button Start<br data-start=420 data-end=423> Remote Start Capability via Audi Connect<br data-start=465 data-end=468> Leather Seating Surfaces<br data-start=494 data-end=497> Heated Front Seats<br data-start=517 data-end=520> 8-Way Power Front Seats with Driver Memory<br data-start=564 data-end=567> Leather-Wrapped Multifunction Steering Wheel<br data-start=613 data-end=616> Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control<br data-start=652 data-end=655> Audi Virtual Cockpit Digital Instrument Cluster<br data-start=704 data-end=707> 10.1 Touchscreen Infotainment System<br data-start=746 data-end=749> Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br data-start=779 data-end=782> Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming<br data-start=830 data-end=833> Audi Smartphone Interface<br data-start=860 data-end=863> SiriusXM Satellite Radio<br data-start=889 data-end=892> USB-C Charging Ports<br data-start=914 data-end=917> Wireless Charging Pad<br data-start=940 data-end=943> Rear View Camera<br data-start=961 data-end=964> Front & Rear Parking Sensors<br data-start=994 data-end=997> Audi Pre Sense Front<br data-start=1019 data-end=1022> Lane Departure Warning<br data-start=1046 data-end=1049> Blind Spot Monitoring<br data-start=1072 data-end=1075> Adaptive Cruise Control (if equipped)<br data-start=1114 data-end=1117> Drive Select Modes<br data-start=1137 data-end=1140> Power Folding Rear Seats<br data-start=1166 data-end=1169> LED Interior Ambient Lighting<br data-start=1200 data-end=1203> Roof Rails<br data-start=1215 data-end=1218> Rear Privacy Glass<br data-start=1238 data-end=1241> Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold<br data-start=1282 data-end=1285> Advanced Airbag Safety System<br data-start=1316 data-end=1319> Stability & Traction Control</p><p>This <strong data-start=1380 data-end=1412>2022 Audi Q3 Komfort quattro</strong> in black delivers premium comfort, sporty performance, and advanced German engineering in a compact luxury SUV. Powered by a responsive turbocharged engine and Audis renowned quattro all-wheel drive system, it offers confident handling and year-round capability. The refined interior features leather seating, panoramic sunroof, Audi Virtual Cockpit, and seamless smartphone integration, while advanced safety and driver-assist technologies provide added confidence on every drive. Stylish, practical, and upscale, this Q3 Komfort is an exceptional luxury SUV for daily commuting or weekend travel.</p>

2022 Audi Q3

93,614 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Audi Q3

Komfort

Watch This Vehicle
14117575

2022 Audi Q3

Komfort

Location

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
93,614KM
VIN WA1AECF38N1148000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA1795
  • Mileage 93,614 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine
8-Speed Automatic Transmission with Tiptronic
quattro All-Wheel Drive System
Komfort Trim Package
18" Alloy Wheels
LED Headlights & LED Daytime Running Lights
Power Tailgate
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Power Side Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals
Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
Keyless Entry with Push Button Start
Remote Start Capability via Audi Connect
Leather Seating Surfaces
Heated Front Seats
8-Way Power Front Seats with Driver Memory
Leather-Wrapped Multifunction Steering Wheel
Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Audi Virtual Cockpit Digital Instrument Cluster
10.1" Touchscreen Infotainment System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
Audi Smartphone Interface
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
USB-C Charging Ports
Wireless Charging Pad
Rear View Camera
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Audi Pre Sense Front
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitoring
Adaptive Cruise Control (if equipped)
Drive Select Modes
Power Folding Rear Seats
LED Interior Ambient Lighting
Roof Rails
Rear Privacy Glass
Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold
Advanced Airbag Safety System
Stability & Traction Control

This 2022 Audi Q3 Komfort quattro in black delivers premium comfort, sporty performance, and advanced German engineering in a compact luxury SUV. Powered by a responsive turbocharged engine and Audis renowned quattro all-wheel drive system, it offers confident handling and year-round capability. The refined interior features leather seating, panoramic sunroof, Audi Virtual Cockpit, and seamless smartphone integration, while advanced safety and driver-assist technologies provide added confidence on every drive. Stylish, practical, and upscale, this Q3 Komfort is an exceptional luxury SUV for daily commuting or weekend travel.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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613-909-3884

2022 Audi Q3