$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Audi Q3
Komfort
2022 Audi Q3
Komfort
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA1795
- Mileage 93,614 KM
Vehicle Description
2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine
8-Speed Automatic Transmission with Tiptronic
quattro All-Wheel Drive System
Komfort Trim Package
18" Alloy Wheels
LED Headlights & LED Daytime Running Lights
Power Tailgate
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Power Side Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals
Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
Keyless Entry with Push Button Start
Remote Start Capability via Audi Connect
Leather Seating Surfaces
Heated Front Seats
8-Way Power Front Seats with Driver Memory
Leather-Wrapped Multifunction Steering Wheel
Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Audi Virtual Cockpit Digital Instrument Cluster
10.1" Touchscreen Infotainment System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
Audi Smartphone Interface
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
USB-C Charging Ports
Wireless Charging Pad
Rear View Camera
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Audi Pre Sense Front
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitoring
Adaptive Cruise Control (if equipped)
Drive Select Modes
Power Folding Rear Seats
LED Interior Ambient Lighting
Roof Rails
Rear Privacy Glass
Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold
Advanced Airbag Safety System
Stability & Traction Control
This 2022 Audi Q3 Komfort quattro in black delivers premium comfort, sporty performance, and advanced German engineering in a compact luxury SUV. Powered by a responsive turbocharged engine and Audis renowned quattro all-wheel drive system, it offers confident handling and year-round capability. The refined interior features leather seating, panoramic sunroof, Audi Virtual Cockpit, and seamless smartphone integration, while advanced safety and driver-assist technologies provide added confidence on every drive. Stylish, practical, and upscale, this Q3 Komfort is an exceptional luxury SUV for daily commuting or weekend travel.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoAgents
Email AutoAgents
AutoAgents
ON
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-909-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-909-3884