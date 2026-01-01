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2022 Buick Envision
Avenir AVENIR, TECH PACKAGE, TOW GROUP
2022 Buick Envision
Avenir AVENIR, TECH PACKAGE, TOW GROUP
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$29,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
49,852KM
VIN LRBFZSR45ND075664
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rich Garnet Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony Seats
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,852 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $30385 - Myers Cadillac is just $29500!
JUST IN - 2022 ENVISION AVENIR, AWD, TECH PACKAGE, ACTIVE SUSPENSION, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, AUTO PARKING, BACK UP CAMERA, REAR PARK ASSIST, LED HEADLIGHTS, SAFETY PACKAGE, BLIND ZONE ALERT, DUAL SUNROOF, REMOTE START, 19 ALLOYS, TOW HITCH, 2.0 TURBO 260 HP, CARPLAY, POWER LIFTGATE, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, NON SMOKER.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
JUST IN - 2022 ENVISION AVENIR, AWD, TECH PACKAGE, ACTIVE SUSPENSION, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, AUTO PARKING, BACK UP CAMERA, REAR PARK ASSIST, LED HEADLIGHTS, SAFETY PACKAGE, BLIND ZONE ALERT, DUAL SUNROOF, REMOTE START, 19 ALLOYS, TOW HITCH, 2.0 TURBO 260 HP, CARPLAY, POWER LIFTGATE, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, NON SMOKER.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Glass, deep-tinted
License plate front mounting package
Wiper, rear intermittent
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
Tail lamps, LED
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Headlamps, LED
Lamp marker, reflex, front side
Glass, laminated front doors
Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) steel spare
Tire, spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall
Roof rails, Silver
MOONROOF, POWER, PANORAMIC, TILT-SLIDING
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable and driver-side auto-dimming memory, body-colour, manual-folding, light sensitive, remote control with memory settings
Mouldings, bodyside bright, window surround
Tires, P245/45R20 all-season (Requires (RTJ) 20" aluminum wheels with Avenir Pearl Nickel finish.)
Wheels, 20" (50.8 cm) aluminum with Avenir Pearl Nickel finish
Liftgate, power, hands free open and close, programmable includes LED logo projection
Interior
remote start
Navigation
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WIRELESS CHARGING
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way power
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and front passenger
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Defogger, rear-window electric
Speedometer, miles/kilometers
Sensor, automatic air circulation/air quality
Remote panic alarm
Armrest, rear centre
Cup holders, 2 in front console, 2 in rear armrest
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Head restraints, rear, outboard seats, adjustable (up/down)
QuietTuning Buick unique process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Memory settings includes presets for driver seat adjuster and outside rearview mirror
Air vents, rear
Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Air conditioning, refrigerant, low GWP
Lighting, interior ambient
Retained accessory power power windows, audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for a period of time or until a door is opened
Sensor, air quality indicator
Power outlet, 12-volt, cargo area, auxiliary
Power outlet, 110-volt located in the rear of centre console
Audio system feature, USB charging-only ports, located in the rear of the centre console
Air Filter with Microfilter Technology
Cargo compartment cover, rear
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 8" diagonal multi-colour configurable display includes speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, air filter life and compass
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Electronic Grade Braking
Tool kit, road emergency
Brake, parking, electronic
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Axle, 3.47 final drive ratio
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Brake lining, high-performance
Suspension, rear 5-link
Fuel, gasoline, E15
Engine control, stop/start system override
All-wheel drive (AWD models.)
Axle, electronic positraction, twin-clutch (AWD models.)
Engine control, stop/start
Engine, 2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI (228 hp [170 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm)
GVWR, 5180 lbs (2350 kg) (AWD models)
Trailering provisions includes connector for accessory wiring harness
Media / Nav / Comm
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Audio system feature, memory card receptacle
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Safety
Safety Alert Seat
Lane Keep Assist
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Horn, dual-note
Seat belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Seat belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger includes pretensioners and load limiters
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu
Airbags, frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger, knee airbag for driver, and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for outboard seating positions.
Hill Descent Control (AWD models.)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System, auto learn
Additional Features
BOSE PREMIUM SOUND
Blind Spot Monitoring
Head up display
Lane Change Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chevrolet Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
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613-225-XXXX(click to show)
$29,500
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2022 Buick Envision