2022 Buick Envision

remote start

Navigation

HEAD-UP DISPLAY

Remote Vehicle Starter System

WIRELESS CHARGING

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power

Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way power

Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke

Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and front passenger

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks

Defogger, rear-window electric

Speedometer, miles/kilometers

Sensor, automatic air circulation/air quality

Remote panic alarm

Armrest, rear centre

Cup holders, 2 in front console, 2 in rear armrest

Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt

Head restraints, rear, outboard seats, adjustable (up/down)

QuietTuning Buick unique process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin

Memory settings includes presets for driver seat adjuster and outside rearview mirror

Air vents, rear

Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Air conditioning, refrigerant, low GWP

Lighting, interior ambient

Retained accessory power power windows, audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for a period of time or until a door is opened

Sensor, air quality indicator

Power outlet, 12-volt, cargo area, auxiliary

Power outlet, 110-volt located in the rear of centre console

Audio system feature, USB charging-only ports, located in the rear of the centre console

Air Filter with Microfilter Technology

Cargo compartment cover, rear