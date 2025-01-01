Menu
ONLY 33,000KMS!!! LT ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ CONFIDENCE & CONVENIENCE PACKAGE!! Heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure waring, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

32,763 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD | ONLY 33,000KMS! | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY

12581237

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD | ONLY 33,000KMS! | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,763KM
VIN 3GNAXUEV3NL250426

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,763 KM

ONLY 33,000KMS!!! LT ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ CONFIDENCE & CONVENIENCE PACKAGE!! Heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure waring, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2022 Chevrolet Equinox