$28,007+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Escape
TITANIUM AWD | 250HP ECOBOOST | HTD LEATHER | NAV
2022 Ford Escape
TITANIUM AWD | 250HP ECOBOOST | HTD LEATHER | NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$28,007
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,015 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED TITANIUM ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ 250HP 2.0L ECOBOOST!! Heated leather seats & steering, navigation, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, speed sign recognition, adaptive cruise control w/ stop & go, backup camera, 19-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats, power liftgate, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!! *this car was previously a daily rental vehicle*
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500