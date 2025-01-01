Menu
Account
Sign In
LOADED TITANIUM ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ 250HP 2.0L ECOBOOST!! Heated leather seats & steering, navigation, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, speed sign recognition, adaptive cruise control w/ stop & go, backup camera, 19-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats, power liftgate, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!! *this car was previously a daily rental vehicle*

2022 Ford Escape

89,015 KM

Details Description

$28,007

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Escape

TITANIUM AWD | 250HP ECOBOOST | HTD LEATHER | NAV

Watch This Vehicle
12420651

2022 Ford Escape

TITANIUM AWD | 250HP ECOBOOST | HTD LEATHER | NAV

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 12420651
  2. 12420651
  3. 12420651
  4. 12420651
  5. 12420651
  6. 12420651
  7. 12420651
  8. 12420651
  9. 12420651
  10. 12420651
  11. 12420651
  12. 12420651
  13. 12420651
  14. 12420651
  15. 12420651
  16. 12420651
  17. 12420651
  18. 12420651
  19. 12420651
  20. 12420651
Contact Seller

$28,007

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
89,015KM
VIN 1FMCU9J91NUA54275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,015 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED TITANIUM ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ 250HP 2.0L ECOBOOST!! Heated leather seats & steering, navigation, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, speed sign recognition, adaptive cruise control w/ stop & go, backup camera, 19-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats, power liftgate, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!! *this car was previously a daily rental vehicle*

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE | 7-PASSENGER | REAR CAM | STOW N GO | LOW KMS! for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE | 7-PASSENGER | REAR CAM | STOW N GO | LOW KMS! 96,661 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda CR-V EX AWD | CERTIFIED! | SUNROOF| HTD SEATS |REAR CAM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Honda CR-V EX AWD | CERTIFIED! | SUNROOF| HTD SEATS |REAR CAM 132,820 KM $16,878 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Escape for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Ford Escape 89,726 KM $27,017 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,007

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Escape