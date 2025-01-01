Menu
This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today! *this car was a previous daily rental vehicle*

2022 Ford Escape

89,726 KM

Details Description

$27,017

+ tax & licensing
12420663

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
89,726KM
VIN 1FMCU9H68NUA54348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,726 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today! *this car was a previous daily rental vehicle*

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
