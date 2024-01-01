Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SUPER RARE COLLECTABLE EDITION. HERITAGE EDITION SIGNIFYING THE COLOUR OF THE 1967 HERITAGE COLOUR EDITION. 770HP SUPER CHARGED 5.2L ENGINE. THIS CAR IS UNBELIEVABLE. THEY RUN THESE CARS AT NASCAR AS SET UP.</p><p> </p><p>SIMILAR CAR JUST SOLD AT MECUM AUCTION IN THE USA FOR $209,000 CANADIAN , $154,000 US DOLLARS.</p><p> </p><p>FULL LOAD . THIS CAR WILL ONLY GO UP IN VALUE!!!!</p><p> </p>

2022 Ford Mustang

700 KM

Details Description Features

$189,871

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT500 Fastback

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT500 Fastback

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1711567167
  2. 1711567166
  3. 1711567166
  4. 1711567166
  5. 1711567166
  6. 1711567166
  7. 1711567166
  8. 1711567166
  9. 1711567166
  10. 1711567166
  11. 1711567166
  12. 1711567167
  13. 1711567167
  14. 1711567167
  15. 1711567167
  16. 1711567167
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$189,871

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FA6P8SJ2N5500526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Heritage Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 700 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER RARE COLLECTABLE EDITION. HERITAGE EDITION SIGNIFYING THE COLOUR OF THE 1967 HERITAGE COLOUR EDITION. 770HP SUPER CHARGED 5.2L ENGINE. THIS CAR IS UNBELIEVABLE. THEY RUN THESE CARS AT NASCAR AS SET UP.

 

SIMILAR CAR JUST SOLD AT MECUM AUCTION IN THE USA FOR $209,000 CANADIAN , $154,000 US DOLLARS.

 

FULL LOAD . THIS CAR WILL ONLY GO UP IN VALUE!!!!

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.4L for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.4L 211,148 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-150 XL for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Ford F-150 XL 203,447 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Compass 4WD 4DR for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Jeep Compass 4WD 4DR 153,057 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$189,871

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Mustang