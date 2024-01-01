$189,871+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Mustang
Shelby GT500 Fastback
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Heritage Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 700 KM
Vehicle Description
SUPER RARE COLLECTABLE EDITION. HERITAGE EDITION SIGNIFYING THE COLOUR OF THE 1967 HERITAGE COLOUR EDITION. 770HP SUPER CHARGED 5.2L ENGINE. THIS CAR IS UNBELIEVABLE. THEY RUN THESE CARS AT NASCAR AS SET UP.
SIMILAR CAR JUST SOLD AT MECUM AUCTION IN THE USA FOR $209,000 CANADIAN , $154,000 US DOLLARS.
FULL LOAD . THIS CAR WILL ONLY GO UP IN VALUE!!!!
