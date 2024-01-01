$52,037+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Infiniti Q50
Red Sport I-LINE - Certified
2022 Infiniti Q50
Red Sport I-LINE - Certified
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$52,037
+ taxes & licensing
19,956KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JN1FV7DRXNM390234
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,956 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Certified, Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Remote Start, Navigation, Bose Performance Audio!
Compare at $53598 - Our Price is just $52037!
With infinite potential, this Q50 can be built to perfectly suit you. This 2022 INFINITI Q50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
When looking at the 2022 Infiniti Q50 few select words can be found to best describe it. Attention to detail, meticulously built, amazing style. The Q50 is a quality mid sized sedan that is a very strong competitor to the German rivals in its class. Thankfully, it rises above them with forward thinking safety and entertainment technologies, giving you a feel of the future in one of today's cars. This low mileage sedan has just 19,956 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Q50's trim level is Red Sport I-LINE. This Q50 has all the cool tech you need with Infiniti InTouch dual display infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Siri EyesFree, Bluetooth hands free phone assistant, Wi-Fi, and streaming audio. On top of all that connectivity, is classic comfort in the form of heated seats and steering wheel, power liftgate, and forward emergency braking.The exterior is equally next level with a chrome exhaust tip, alloy wheels, rain sensing wipers, automatic LED lighting with fog lamps, and stylish perimeter approach lights. This Red Sport I-Line trim bigger motor, performance suspension, exclusive wheels, blacked out exterior trim, quilted leather seats with red accents, navigation, leather seats, a sunroof, Bose CentrePoint Audio, distance pacing, remote start, parking sensors, bling spot warning, and a 360 degree parking camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Remote Start, Navigation, Bose Performance Audio, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Rigorous Certification ProcessEvery CERTIFIED INFINITI vehicle gets an obsessively detailed inspection prior to earning the CERTIFIED status. An INFINITI-trained technician ensures the highest standards for each vehicle, in a 169-point inspection process.72-month/160,000km Warranty** In effect for period of 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service dateINFINITIs Warranty provides coverage for 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from your vehicles original in-service date. Over 1900 components are covered including:Engine: Cylinder heads and block and all internal parts, rocker covers and oil pan, valvetrain and front cover, timing chain and tensioner, oil pump and fuel pump, fuel injectors, intake and exhaust manifolds and turbocharger, flywheel, seals and gasketsTransmission and Transfer Case: Case and all internal parts, torque converter and converter housing, automatic transmission control module, transfer case and all internal parts, seals and gaskets, and electronic transmission controlsDrivetrain: Drive shafts, final drive housing and all internal parts, propeller shafts, universal joints, bearings, seals and gaskets$0 Deductible: No deductibles for repairs covered under the Powertrain WarrantyCertified INFINITI BenefitsCertified INFINITI vehicles offer all the exciting performance, innovation and reliability of a INFINITI, with value and peace-of-mind at the heart of the experience. 72 month/160,000kms* WarrantyEasy Financing with INFINITI Financial Services24/7 Premium Roadside Assistance1Rental Vehicle AssistancePersonalized Trip PlanningSirius Satellite Radio Trial210 day/1,500km exchange promise1 In effect for period of 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service date2 Available on compatible modelsINFINITI's Executive Protection PlanCustomized Protection: Executive plans provide up to 96 months / 200,000kms1 of extended coverage.Talk to your INFINITI dealer about Executive Protection Plans on your Certified INFINITI.1 In effect for period of 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service date
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $463.93 with $0 down for 84 months @ 11.00% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Compare at $53598 - Our Price is just $52037!
With infinite potential, this Q50 can be built to perfectly suit you. This 2022 INFINITI Q50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
When looking at the 2022 Infiniti Q50 few select words can be found to best describe it. Attention to detail, meticulously built, amazing style. The Q50 is a quality mid sized sedan that is a very strong competitor to the German rivals in its class. Thankfully, it rises above them with forward thinking safety and entertainment technologies, giving you a feel of the future in one of today's cars. This low mileage sedan has just 19,956 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Q50's trim level is Red Sport I-LINE. This Q50 has all the cool tech you need with Infiniti InTouch dual display infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Siri EyesFree, Bluetooth hands free phone assistant, Wi-Fi, and streaming audio. On top of all that connectivity, is classic comfort in the form of heated seats and steering wheel, power liftgate, and forward emergency braking.The exterior is equally next level with a chrome exhaust tip, alloy wheels, rain sensing wipers, automatic LED lighting with fog lamps, and stylish perimeter approach lights. This Red Sport I-Line trim bigger motor, performance suspension, exclusive wheels, blacked out exterior trim, quilted leather seats with red accents, navigation, leather seats, a sunroof, Bose CentrePoint Audio, distance pacing, remote start, parking sensors, bling spot warning, and a 360 degree parking camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Remote Start, Navigation, Bose Performance Audio, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Rigorous Certification ProcessEvery CERTIFIED INFINITI vehicle gets an obsessively detailed inspection prior to earning the CERTIFIED status. An INFINITI-trained technician ensures the highest standards for each vehicle, in a 169-point inspection process.72-month/160,000km Warranty** In effect for period of 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service dateINFINITIs Warranty provides coverage for 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from your vehicles original in-service date. Over 1900 components are covered including:Engine: Cylinder heads and block and all internal parts, rocker covers and oil pan, valvetrain and front cover, timing chain and tensioner, oil pump and fuel pump, fuel injectors, intake and exhaust manifolds and turbocharger, flywheel, seals and gasketsTransmission and Transfer Case: Case and all internal parts, torque converter and converter housing, automatic transmission control module, transfer case and all internal parts, seals and gaskets, and electronic transmission controlsDrivetrain: Drive shafts, final drive housing and all internal parts, propeller shafts, universal joints, bearings, seals and gaskets$0 Deductible: No deductibles for repairs covered under the Powertrain WarrantyCertified INFINITI BenefitsCertified INFINITI vehicles offer all the exciting performance, innovation and reliability of a INFINITI, with value and peace-of-mind at the heart of the experience. 72 month/160,000kms* WarrantyEasy Financing with INFINITI Financial Services24/7 Premium Roadside Assistance1Rental Vehicle AssistancePersonalized Trip PlanningSirius Satellite Radio Trial210 day/1,500km exchange promise1 In effect for period of 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service date2 Available on compatible modelsINFINITI's Executive Protection PlanCustomized Protection: Executive plans provide up to 96 months / 200,000kms1 of extended coverage.Talk to your INFINITI dealer about Executive Protection Plans on your Certified INFINITI.1 In effect for period of 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service date
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $463.93 with $0 down for 84 months @ 11.00% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Wi-Fi
Bose Performance Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury PREMIUM, 6.2 V8, SUNROOF, PERFORMANCE PACKAGE, MAG RIDE 32,700 KM $111,900 + tax & lic
2021 Honda Civic Sedan EX - Sunroof - Remote Start - $179 B/W 31,747 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda CX-5 GS 163,735 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$52,037
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2022 Infiniti Q50