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<b>Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, LED Lights, Proximity Key, Tri-Zone Climate Control, Rear Camera</b><br> <br> You can return to your rugged roots in this 2022 Nissan Pathfinder. This 2022 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.<br> <br>With all the latest safety features, all the latest innovations for capability, and all the latest connectivity and style features you could want, this 2022 Pathfinder is ready for every adventure. Whether its the urban city-scape, or the backcountry trail, this 2022 Pathfinder was designed to tackle it with grace. If you have an active family, they deserve all the comfort, style, and capability of the 2022 Pathfinder.<br> <br>This SUV has 68,827 km. Its Super Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Pathfinders trim level is SL. This Pathfinder SL adds heated leather trimmed seats, driver memory settings, and a 120V outlet to this incredible SUV. This family hauler is ready for the city or the trail with modern features such as NissanConnect with navigation, touchscreen, and voice command, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paddle shifters, Class III towing equipment with hitch sway control, automatic locking hubs, alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps, and fog lamps. Keep your family safe and comfortable with a heated leather steering wheel, a dual row sunroof, a proximity key with proximity cargo access, smart device remote start, power liftgate, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360 degree camera.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/ target=_blank>https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/</a><br> <br/><br>At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen. </br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o

2022 Nissan Pathfinder

68,827 KM

Details Description

$33,265

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

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14214929

2022 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1

613-521-2300

Contact Seller

$33,265

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
68,827KM
VIN 5N1DR3CE5NC203578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour CHARCOAL, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,827 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, LED Lights, Proximity Key, Tri-Zone Climate Control, Rear Camera

You can return to your rugged roots in this 2022 Nissan Pathfinder. This 2022 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.

With all the latest safety features, all the latest innovations for capability, and all the latest connectivity and style features you could want, this 2022 Pathfinder is ready for every adventure. Whether it's the urban city-scape, or the backcountry trail, this 2022 Pathfinder was designed to tackle it with grace. If you have an active family, they deserve all the comfort, style, and capability of the 2022 Pathfinder.

This SUV has 68,827 km. It's Super Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Pathfinder's trim level is SL. This Pathfinder SL adds heated leather trimmed seats, driver memory settings, and a 120V outlet to this incredible SUV. This family hauler is ready for the city or the trail with modern features such as NissanConnect with navigation, touchscreen, and voice command, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paddle shifters, Class III towing equipment with hitch sway control, automatic locking hubs, alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps, and fog lamps. Keep your family safe and comfortable with a heated leather steering wheel, a dual row sunroof, a proximity key with proximity cargo access, smart device remote start, power liftgate, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360 degree camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/


At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Hunt Club VW

2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
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613-521-XXXX

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613-521-2300

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$33,265

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-521-2300

2022 Nissan Pathfinder