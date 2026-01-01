$339,900+ taxes & licensing
2022 Porsche 911
GT3 Touring Pkg PDK
2022 Porsche 911
GT3 Touring Pkg PDK
Location
Mark Motors of Ottawa (1987) Limited
611 Montreal Rd, Ottawa, ON K1K 0T8
613-749-4275
$339,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 7,218 KM
Vehicle Description
***Leasing Options Available on Certified Pre-Owned Porsches*** The Porsche that you’ve always wanted. This 2022 911 GT3 with Touring Package has a Clean CarFax Report. With Two-Tone Exclusive Manufaktur Leather Interior in Black and Choice of Color: Black, Agate Grey Metallic ($950), Exclusive Manufaktur Leather Interior ($17.510), Touring Package in Black, Carbon Fiber Roof ($4,440), Under Door Puddle Light Projectors ($190), Exclusive Design Fuel Cap ($190), Exterior Mirror Upper Trims in Carbon Fiber ($1,860), Chrono Package ($350), Extended Range Fuel Tank (23.7 gal.) ($260), Front Axle Lift System ($4,180), Wheels Painted in Satin Black with Outer Lip in Guards Red ($2,220), Ambient Lighting ($660), Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way) ($3,010), Storage Package, Seat Belts in Guards Red ($410), Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Guards Red ($480), Central Tachometer in Guards Red ($480), Roof Lining in Race-Tex, Sun Visors in Race-Tex ($680), Bespoke Door-Sill Guards in Matte Carbon Fiber, Illuminated ($1,740), Extended Interior Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber ($6,150), Pedals and Footrest in Aluminum ($720), BOSE® Surround Sound System ($1,820), Preparation for Personalized Door-Sill Guards, Illuminated, Rear Speaker Trim Finish i.c.w. Exclusive Manufaktur Interior, Passenger Cupholder Trim in Leather i.c.w. Exclusive Manufaktur Leather Interiors, Dashboard with Deviated Stitching - Guards Red, Rear Side Panel with Deviated Stitching (Coupe Only) - Guards Red, Center Console Lid with Deviated Stitching - Guards Red, Knee Pad with Deviated Stitching - Guards Red, Door Panel with Deviated Stitching - Guards Red, Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Color - Guards Red, Deviated Stitching Interior Package ($4,160), LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) ($4,580), Exclusive Design Taillights ($1,130), Auto-Dimming Mirrors with Integrated Rain Sensor ($790), and ParkAssist (Rear) ($700), this is the car for you! Look for the Porsche Approved seal when buying a pre-owned Porsche. Porsche Approved Pre-Owned Cars are inspected in compliance with our 111-point checklist and any work required is performed using only 100% Porsche Genuine Parts. As proof of the trust that we have in the quality of our vehicles, every certified pre-owned car comes with a minimum of 24 months Porsche Approved Warranty and Porsche Roadside Assistance. The Porsche Approved Warranty covers all components of your Porsche and offers the same level of security as our new car warranty. Luxury Tax is not charged on Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. Call us at 613-749-4275 and ask to speak to one of our Porsche Brand Executives. Serving the Ottawa & Gatineau region. *** Options de location disponibles pour les Porsche d'occasion certifiées *** La Porsche de vos rêves. Cette voiture 2022 911 GT3 with Touring Package a un bon rapport d’historique de véhicule de CarFax. Grâce à Two-Tone Exclusive Manufaktur Leather Interior in Black and Choice of Color: Black, Agate Grey Metallic ($950), Exclusive Manufaktur Leather Interior ($17.510), Touring Package in Black, Carbon Fiber Roof ($4,440), Under Door Puddle Light Projectors ($190), Exclusive Design Fuel Cap ($190), Exterior Mirror Upper Trims in Carbon Fiber ($1,860), Chrono Package ($350), Extended Range Fuel Tank (23.7 gal.) ($260), Front Axle Lift System ($4,180), Wheels Painted in Satin Black with Outer Lip in Guards Red ($2,220), Ambient Lighting ($660), Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way) ($3,010), Storage Package, Seat Belts in Guards Red ($410), Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Guards Red ($480), Central Tachometer in Guards Red ($480), Roof Lining in Race-Tex, Sun Visors in Race-Tex ($680), Bespoke Door-Sill Guards in Matte Carbon Fiber, Illuminated ($1,740), Extended Interior Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber ($6,150), Pedals and Footrest in Aluminum ($720), BOSE® Surround Sound System ($1,820), Preparation for Personalized Door-Sill Guards, Illuminated, Rear Speaker Trim Finish i.c.w. Exclusive Manufaktur Interior, Passenger Cupholder Trim in Leather i.c.w. Exclusive Manufaktur Leather Interiors, Dashboard with Deviated Stitching - Guards Red, Rear Side Panel with Deviated Stitching (Coupe Only) - Guards Red, Center Console Lid with Deviated Stitching - Guards Red, Knee Pad with Deviated Stitching - Guards Red, Door Panel with Deviated Stitching - Guards Red, Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Color - Guards Red, Deviated Stitching Interior Package ($4,160), LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) ($4,580), Exclusive Design Taillights ($1,130), Auto-Dimming Mirrors with Integrated Rain Sensor ($790), and ParkAssist (Rear) ($700), cette voiture est parfaite pour vous! Trouvez le sceau d’approbation de Porsche lorsque vous achetez une Porsche d’occasion. Les voitures d’occasion approuvées par Porsche sont inspectées conformément à notre liste de vérification de 111 points. Tout travail requis est effectué en utilisant uniquement des pièces d’origine Porsche. Comme preuve de la confiance que nous avons dans la qualité de nos véhicules, chaque voiture d’occasion certifiée fait l’objet d’une garantie d’au moins 24 mois approuvée par Porsche et de l’assistance routière Porsche. La garantie approuvée par Porsche couvre tous les composants de votre Porsche et offre le même niveau de sécurité que notre garantie pour les véhicules neufs. La taxe de luxe n’est pas appliquée aux véhicules d’occasion certifiés. Appelez-nous au 613-749-4275 pour parler à l’un de nos directeurs de marque Porsche. Au service de la région d’Ottawa et du Gatineau.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mark Motors of Ottawa (1987) Limited
Email Mark Motors of Ottawa (1987) Limited
Mark Motors of Ottawa (1987) Limited
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-749-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-749-4275