2023 Porsche Macan

Menu
Account
Sign In
***Leasing Options Available on Certified Pre-Owned Porsches*** The Porsche that you’ve always wanted. This 2023 Macan has a Clean CarFax Report. With Premium Package Plus ($4,470), All-Season Tires for 19-Inch Alloy Wheels, Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crest ($220), Locking Wheel Bolts ($70), Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel in Leather ($370), Storage compartment including inductive charging station ($310), Heated Windshield ($520), and Surround View ($1,360), this is the car for you! Look for the Porsche Approved seal when buying a pre-owned Porsche. Porsche Approved Pre-Owned Cars are inspected in compliance with our 111-point checklist and any work required is performed using only 100% Porsche Genuine Parts. As proof of the trust that we have in the quality of our vehicles, every certified pre-owned car comes with a minimum of 24 months Porsche Approved Warranty and Porsche Roadside Assistance. The Porsche Approved Warranty covers all components of your Porsche and offers the same level of security as our new car warranty. Luxury Tax is not charged on Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. Call us at 613-749-4275 and ask to speak to one of our Porsche Brand Executives. Serving the Ottawa & Gatineau region. *** Options de location disponibles pour les Porsche doccasion certifiées *** La Porsche de vos rêves. Cette voiture 2023 Macan a un bon rapport d’historique de véhicule de CarFax. Grâce à Premium Package Plus ($4,470), All-Season Tires for 19-Inch Alloy Wheels, Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crest ($220), Locking Wheel Bolts ($70), Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel in Leather ($370), Storage compartment including inductive charging station ($310), Heated Windshield ($520), and Surround View ($1,360), cette voiture est parfaite pour vous! Trouvez le sceau d’approbation de Porsche lorsque vous achetez une Porsche d’occasion. Les voitures d’occasion approuvées par Porsche sont inspectées conformément à notre liste de vérification de 111 points. Tout travail requis est effectué en utilisant uniquement des pièces d’origine Porsche. Comme preuve de la confiance que nous avons dans la qualité de nos véhicules, chaque voiture d’occasion certifiée fait l’objet d’une garantie d’au moins 24 mois approuvée par Porsche et de l’assistance routière Porsche. La garantie approuvée par Porsche couvre tous les composants de votre Porsche et offre le même niveau de sécurité que notre garantie pour les véhicules neufs. La taxe de luxe n’est pas appliquée aux véhicules d’occasion certifiés. Appelez-nous au 613-749-4275 pour parler à l’un de nos directeurs de marque Porsche. Au service de la région d’Ottawa et du Gatineau.

2023 Porsche Macan

50,472 KM

Details Description

$57,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Porsche Macan

Watch This Vehicle
14430943

2023 Porsche Macan

Location

Mark Motors of Ottawa (1987) Limited

611 Montreal Rd, Ottawa, ON K1K 0T8

613-749-4275

  1. 14430943
  2. 14430943
  3. 14430943
  4. 14430943
  5. 14430943
  6. 14430943
  7. 14430943
  8. 14430943
  9. 14430943
  10. 14430943
  11. 14430943
  12. 14430943
  13. 14430943
  14. 14430943
  15. 14430943
  16. 14430943
  17. 14430943
  18. 14430943
  19. 14430943
  20. 14430943
  21. 14430943
  22. 14430943
  23. 14430943
  24. 14430943
  25. 14430943
  26. 14430943
  27. 14430943
  28. 14430943
  29. 14430943
  30. 14430943
  31. 14430943
  32. 14430943
  33. 14430943
  34. 14430943
  35. 14430943
  36. 14430943
  37. 14430943
  38. 14430943
  39. 14430943
  40. 14430943
  41. 14430943
  42. 14430943
Contact Seller

$57,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
50,472KM
VIN WP1AA2A55PLB06958

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3-P623
  • Mileage 50,472 KM

Vehicle Description

***Leasing Options Available on Certified Pre-Owned Porsches*** The Porsche that you’ve always wanted. This 2023 Macan has a Clean CarFax Report. With Premium Package Plus ($4,470), All-Season Tires for 19-Inch Alloy Wheels, Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crest ($220), Locking Wheel Bolts ($70), Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel in Leather ($370), Storage compartment including inductive charging station ($310), Heated Windshield ($520), and Surround View ($1,360), this is the car for you! Look for the Porsche Approved seal when buying a pre-owned Porsche. Porsche Approved Pre-Owned Cars are inspected in compliance with our 111-point checklist and any work required is performed using only 100% Porsche Genuine Parts. As proof of the trust that we have in the quality of our vehicles, every certified pre-owned car comes with a minimum of 24 months Porsche Approved Warranty and Porsche Roadside Assistance. The Porsche Approved Warranty covers all components of your Porsche and offers the same level of security as our new car warranty. Luxury Tax is not charged on Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. Call us at 613-749-4275 and ask to speak to one of our Porsche Brand Executives. Serving the Ottawa & Gatineau region. *** Options de location disponibles pour les Porsche d'occasion certifiées *** La Porsche de vos rêves. Cette voiture 2023 Macan a un bon rapport d’historique de véhicule de CarFax. Grâce à Premium Package Plus ($4,470), All-Season Tires for 19-Inch Alloy Wheels, Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crest ($220), Locking Wheel Bolts ($70), Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel in Leather ($370), Storage compartment including inductive charging station ($310), Heated Windshield ($520), and Surround View ($1,360), cette voiture est parfaite pour vous! Trouvez le sceau d’approbation de Porsche lorsque vous achetez une Porsche d’occasion. Les voitures d’occasion approuvées par Porsche sont inspectées conformément à notre liste de vérification de 111 points. Tout travail requis est effectué en utilisant uniquement des pièces d’origine Porsche. Comme preuve de la confiance que nous avons dans la qualité de nos véhicules, chaque voiture d’occasion certifiée fait l’objet d’une garantie d’au moins 24 mois approuvée par Porsche et de l’assistance routière Porsche. La garantie approuvée par Porsche couvre tous les composants de votre Porsche et offre le même niveau de sécurité que notre garantie pour les véhicules neufs. La taxe de luxe n’est pas appliquée aux véhicules d’occasion certifiés. Appelez-nous au 613-749-4275 pour parler à l’un de nos directeurs de marque Porsche. Au service de la région d’Ottawa et du Gatineau.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Motors of Ottawa (1987) Limited

Used 2023 Porsche Macan for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Porsche Macan 50,472 KM $57,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Pkg PDK for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Pkg PDK 7,218 KM $339,900 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Porsche 911 Carrera T Coupe for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Porsche 911 Carrera T Coupe 1,915 KM $188,900 + tax & lic

Email Mark Motors of Ottawa (1987) Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Motors of Ottawa (1987) Limited

Mark Motors of Ottawa (1987) Limited

611 Montreal Rd, Ottawa, ON K1K 0T8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-749-XXXX

(click to show)

613-749-4275

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$57,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Motors of Ottawa (1987) Limited

613-749-4275

2023 Porsche Macan