$67,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 BMW i4
M50 Gran Coupe BMW I4 M50 ALL ELECTIC, AWD, 394 KM RANGE 536 HP!
2023 BMW i4
M50 Gran Coupe BMW I4 M50 ALL ELECTIC, AWD, 394 KM RANGE 536 HP!
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$67,500
+ taxes & licensing
42,164KM
Used
VIN WBY33AW04PFN43407
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brooklyn Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Tacora Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,164 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX
Compare at $69525 - Myers Cadillac is just $67500!
**MORE PHOTOS TO COME!! PHOTOS FROM CLIENT, COMING ON TRADE APRIL 5TH!!! ** RESERVE TODAY JUST IN - ALL ELECTRIC 564 HP I4 M50! 0-60 IN 3.3 SECOND, 394 KM RANGEM M SPORT PACKAGE, 586 LB/TOURQUE- GREY ON RED LEATHER, SUNROOF, XDRIVE, GREY 20 WHEELS, HEATED SEATS, NAV, STUNNING CAR. A MUST SEE. SAVE OVER $20,000 FROM NEW!!! FACTORY WARRANTY STILL VALID, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Sport Seats
Immobilizer
Compass
Navigation
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Sport Leather Steering Wheel
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Apple CarPlay
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
10-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
Teleservices
ConnectedDrive services
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
eDrive Services
Digital Cockpit Plus
BMW Maps Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
BMW Curved Display
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Bodyside Insert
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Forward Collision Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Forward Collision Mitigation
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Mechanical
Sport Suspension
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Single Speed Automatic
8.77 Axle Ratio
Engine: 5th Generation Electric Synchronous Motor
GVWR: 2,735 kgs (6,030 lbs)
Front And Rear Anti-Rolls
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Hi-Fi Sound System
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
205w Regular Amplifier
Here Real-Time Traffic Display
Enhanced Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Synthetic Leather Seats
Electric Vehicle
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/11 kW Onboard Charger, 10 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 83.9 kWh Capacity
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
$67,500
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2023 BMW i4