2023 GMC CANYON DENALI- BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, PROGRADE TRAILERING SYSTEM * TRAILER HITCH AND 7-PIN CONNECTOR * TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER * TRAILERING APP, SUSPENSION, OFF-ROAD WITH 2 FACTORY-INSTALLED LIFT, HD SURROUND VISION CAM, LANE KEEP ASSIST WITH LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, REAR PARK ASSIST, 2.7L TURBO HIGH OUTPUT, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SPRAY-ON BEDLINER, POWER SUNROOF, SLIDING REAR WINDOW, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED

2023 GMC Canyon

12,521 KM

$61,000

+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Canyon

Denali DENALI, CREW, SUNROOF, OFF ROAD PACKAGE, PRO TRAILERING

2023 GMC Canyon

Denali DENALI, CREW, SUNROOF, OFF ROAD PACKAGE, PRO TRAILERING

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$61,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
12,521KM
VIN 1GTP6FEK0P1129063

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Teak
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-0537A
  • Mileage 12,521 KM

Vehicle Description

LIKE NEW
Compare at $62830 - Myers Cadillac is just $61000!

JUST IN - 2023 GMC CANYON DENALI- BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, PROGRADE TRAILERING SYSTEM * TRAILER HITCH AND 7-PIN CONNECTOR * TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER * TRAILERING APP, SUSPENSION, OFF-ROAD WITH 2 FACTORY-INSTALLED LIFT, HD SURROUND VISION CAM, LANE KEEP ASSIST WITH LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, REAR PARK ASSIST, 2.7L TURBO HIGH OUTPUT, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SPRAY-ON BEDLINER, POWER SUNROOF, SLIDING REAR WINDOW, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WIRELESS CHARGING
Safety Alert Seat
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls
Steering wheel, heated
Armrest, rear centre, fold-down with 2 cupholders
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Window, rear-sliding, manual
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, manual
Instrument panel, soft-touch materials
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
Lighting, interior, centre dome
Wireless Charging for compatible cell phones
Air vents, rear
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Driver memory recalls driver "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
Seat adjuster, passenger 6-way power
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy dual reading lamp
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding bench with storage
Console, floor, front compartment with cup holders and cell phone storage
Steering wheel, sport-style
Driver Information Centre, 11" diagonal fully-digital display
Multicolour 6.3" Diagonal Head-Up Display
Off-Road Performance Display
Power outlet, 120-volt rear of console
Power outlet, 12-volt located in centre console bin
USB ports, 2, centre console, charge-only, rear

Four Wheel Drive
Off-Road Suspension
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Differential, automatic locking rear
Frame, fully-boxed
Steering, electric power-assist
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in truck trailer alignment for hitching
Engine control, stop/start system disable button
Hitch View
Engine, 2.7L Turbo High-Output (GM Estimated 310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm, GM Estimated 430 lb-ft of torque [583 Nm] @ 3000 rpm)
Transfer case, two-speed electronic Autotrac with push button control, includes transfer case shield
Battery, 12-volt with rundown protection, 800 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp-hour rating
Alternator, 170 amps (Not available with (Z82) Trailering Package.)
Driver Mode Selector includes Normal, Off-Road, Terrain and Tow/Haul
Black Recovery hooks, front
GVWR, 6250 lbs (2835 kg)
Suspension, Off-Road, 2" factory installed lift and widened track
Radiator Grille Shutters, automatic

Wheel opening mouldings
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable
Mouldings, upper bodyside, window surround, Black finish, Sport
Fog lamps, front LED
Tires, 275/60R20SL AT blackwall
Bedliner, Spray-on (Includes Denali logo on headboard.)
Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI6) power outlet)
Taillamps, LED rear combination
MultiStow Tailgate, storage compartment
Tailgate keyed cylinder lock

Lane Keep Assist
Rear park assist, ultrasonic
Rear seat reminder
Front Pedestrian Braking
Rear Pedestrian Alert
StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
Buckle to Drive
HD Surround Vision provides the driver with an overhead view of the scene around the vehicle on a centre stack display. Includes HD Rear Vision Camera display.
Following Distance Indicator - (Requires a future software update) (Beginning at the start of production, Certain vehicles will not be equipped with (UE4) Following Distance Indicator functionality which will require a future software update to functio...
Child lock system, rear door latch
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour.
Blind Zone Steering Assist

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Premium Audio
Park Assist
HUD
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
$61,000

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

2023 GMC Canyon