$61,000+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Canyon
Denali DENALI, CREW, SUNROOF, OFF ROAD PACKAGE, PRO TRAILERING
2023 GMC Canyon
Denali DENALI, CREW, SUNROOF, OFF ROAD PACKAGE, PRO TRAILERING
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$61,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
12,521KM
VIN 1GTP6FEK0P1129063
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black/Teak
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0537A
- Mileage 12,521 KM
Vehicle Description
LIKE NEW
Compare at $62830 - Myers Cadillac is just $61000!
JUST IN - 2023 GMC CANYON DENALI- BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, PROGRADE TRAILERING SYSTEM * TRAILER HITCH AND 7-PIN CONNECTOR * TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER * TRAILERING APP, SUSPENSION, OFF-ROAD WITH 2 FACTORY-INSTALLED LIFT, HD SURROUND VISION CAM, LANE KEEP ASSIST WITH LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, REAR PARK ASSIST, 2.7L TURBO HIGH OUTPUT, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SPRAY-ON BEDLINER, POWER SUNROOF, SLIDING REAR WINDOW, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WIRELESS CHARGING
Safety Alert Seat
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls
Steering wheel, heated
Armrest, rear centre, fold-down with 2 cupholders
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Window, rear-sliding, manual
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, manual
Instrument panel, soft-touch materials
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
Lighting, interior, centre dome
Wireless Charging for compatible cell phones
Air vents, rear
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Driver memory recalls driver "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
Seat adjuster, passenger 6-way power
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy dual reading lamp
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding bench with storage
Console, floor, front compartment with cup holders and cell phone storage
Steering wheel, sport-style
Driver Information Centre, 11" diagonal fully-digital display
Multicolour 6.3" Diagonal Head-Up Display
Off-Road Performance Display
Power outlet, 120-volt rear of console
Power outlet, 12-volt located in centre console bin
USB ports, 2, centre console, charge-only, rear
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Off-Road Suspension
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Differential, automatic locking rear
Frame, fully-boxed
Steering, electric power-assist
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in truck trailer alignment for hitching
Engine control, stop/start system disable button
Hitch View
Engine, 2.7L Turbo High-Output (GM Estimated 310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm, GM Estimated 430 lb-ft of torque [583 Nm] @ 3000 rpm)
Transfer case, two-speed electronic Autotrac with push button control, includes transfer case shield
Battery, 12-volt with rundown protection, 800 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp-hour rating
Alternator, 170 amps (Not available with (Z82) Trailering Package.)
Driver Mode Selector includes Normal, Off-Road, Terrain and Tow/Haul
Black Recovery hooks, front
GVWR, 6250 lbs (2835 kg)
Suspension, Off-Road, 2" factory installed lift and widened track
Radiator Grille Shutters, automatic
Exterior
Wheel opening mouldings
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable
Mouldings, upper bodyside, window surround, Black finish, Sport
Fog lamps, front LED
Tires, 275/60R20SL AT blackwall
Bedliner, Spray-on (Includes Denali logo on headboard.)
Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI6) power outlet)
Taillamps, LED rear combination
MultiStow Tailgate, storage compartment
Tailgate keyed cylinder lock
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Rear park assist, ultrasonic
Rear seat reminder
Front Pedestrian Braking
Rear Pedestrian Alert
StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
Buckle to Drive
HD Surround Vision provides the driver with an overhead view of the scene around the vehicle on a centre stack display. Includes HD Rear Vision Camera display.
Following Distance Indicator - (Requires a future software update) (Beginning at the start of production, Certain vehicles will not be equipped with (UE4) Following Distance Indicator functionality which will require a future software update to functio...
Child lock system, rear door latch
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour.
Blind Zone Steering Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
HUD
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
$61,000
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2023 GMC Canyon