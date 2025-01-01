Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control!</b><br> <br> Highways, byways, urban sprawls, and remote expanses, this 2023 Hyundai Tucson does it all with ease and grace. This 2023 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>This 2023 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2023 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This SUV has 44,448 kms. Its green in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=OoZtJUqA2rknoVDBosM6gYv2bkHVzsQw target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Tucsons trim level is Preferred. This amazing crossover SUV is decked with a great number of standard features such as heated front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push button start, remote engine start, and an 8-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with a 6-speaker audio system. Occupant safety is assured, thanks to adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision avoidance with pedestrian and cyclist detection, and a rear view camera. Additional features include LED headlights with automatic high beams, towing equipment with trailer sway control, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance target=_blank>https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance</a><br><br> <br/><br>Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2023 Hyundai Tucson

44,448 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle
12279519

2023 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
44,448KM
VIN KM8JBCAE2PU196287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,448 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control!

Highways, byways, urban sprawls, and remote expanses, this 2023 Hyundai Tucson does it all with ease and grace. This 2023 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This 2023 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2023 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This SUV has 44,448 kms. It's green in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tucson's trim level is Preferred. This amazing crossover SUV is decked with a great number of standard features such as heated front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push button start, remote engine start, and an 8-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with a 6-speaker audio system. Occupant safety is assured, thanks to adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision avoidance with pedestrian and cyclist detection, and a rear view camera. Additional features include LED headlights with automatic high beams, towing equipment with trailer sway control, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Tow Package
Proximity Key

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred - Heated Seats for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred - Heated Seats 44,448 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van 41,378 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Traverse Premier for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Chevrolet Traverse Premier 286,490 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-1515

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai Tucson