2023 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred - Heated Seats
2023 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
Used
44,448KM
VIN KM8JBCAE2PU196287
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,448 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control!
Highways, byways, urban sprawls, and remote expanses, this 2023 Hyundai Tucson does it all with ease and grace. This 2023 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2023 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2023 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This SUV has 44,448 kms. It's green in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is Preferred. This amazing crossover SUV is decked with a great number of standard features such as heated front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push button start, remote engine start, and an 8-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with a 6-speaker audio system. Occupant safety is assured, thanks to adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision avoidance with pedestrian and cyclist detection, and a rear view camera. Additional features include LED headlights with automatic high beams, towing equipment with trailer sway control, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Convenience
Tow Package
Proximity Key
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
2023 Hyundai Tucson