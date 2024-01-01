$59,586+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Infiniti QX60
Autograph - Cooled Seats - Massage Seats
2023 Infiniti QX60
Autograph - Cooled Seats - Massage Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$59,586
+ taxes & licensing
12,028KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1DL1HU0PC369726
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,028 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Cooled Seats, Massage Seats, Premium Audio, HUD, Navigation!
Compare at $61374 - Our Price is just $59586!
Crossover capability doesn't come at the cost of luxury or comfort in this stylish Infiniti QX60. This 2023 INFINITI QX60 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Infiniti QX60 is transforming the seven-passenger crossover segment with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Don't let its beauty fool you though. This QX60 can handle the toughest roads. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential.This low mileage SUV has just 12,028 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our QX60's trim level is Autograph. A gorgeous sunroof, heads up display, wood trim, cozy heated and cooled leather seats with contrast stitching and piping, massage and memory settings, and a comforting heated steering wheel set the vibe in this luxurious QX60. INFINITI InTouch with navigation, Bose premium audio, Android Auto, Wireless Apple CarPlay, hands free phone and audio streaming, hands free texting, wi-fi, and even more connectivity features make every drive a confident easy experience. Proximity keys, remote start, a proximity power liftgate, and rain sensing wipers offer top shelf convenience while distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking sensors, lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, collision warning, lane departure warning, collision mitigation, emergency braking, driver alert, and an aerial view camera help you stay safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Massage Seats, Premium Audio, Hud, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $531.23 with $0 down for 84 months @ 11.00% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Compare at $61374 - Our Price is just $59586!
Crossover capability doesn't come at the cost of luxury or comfort in this stylish Infiniti QX60. This 2023 INFINITI QX60 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Infiniti QX60 is transforming the seven-passenger crossover segment with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Don't let its beauty fool you though. This QX60 can handle the toughest roads. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential.This low mileage SUV has just 12,028 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our QX60's trim level is Autograph. A gorgeous sunroof, heads up display, wood trim, cozy heated and cooled leather seats with contrast stitching and piping, massage and memory settings, and a comforting heated steering wheel set the vibe in this luxurious QX60. INFINITI InTouch with navigation, Bose premium audio, Android Auto, Wireless Apple CarPlay, hands free phone and audio streaming, hands free texting, wi-fi, and even more connectivity features make every drive a confident easy experience. Proximity keys, remote start, a proximity power liftgate, and rain sensing wipers offer top shelf convenience while distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking sensors, lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, collision warning, lane departure warning, collision mitigation, emergency braking, driver alert, and an aerial view camera help you stay safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Massage Seats, Premium Audio, Hud, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $531.23 with $0 down for 84 months @ 11.00% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
MASSAGE SEATS
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
HUD
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
4G Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2017 Nissan Sentra - Low Mileage 70,409 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai KONA Preferred - Heated Seats 35,469 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL - Heated Seats 77,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$59,586
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2023 Infiniti QX60