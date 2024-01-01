Menu
Low Mileage, Cooled Seats, Massage Seats, Premium Audio, HUD, Navigation!

Compare at $61374 - Our Price is just $59586!

Crossover capability doesnt come at the cost of luxury or comfort in this stylish Infiniti QX60. This 2023 INFINITI QX60 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This Infiniti QX60 is transforming the seven-passenger crossover segment with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Dont let its beauty fool you though. This QX60 can handle the toughest roads. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential.This low mileage SUV has just 12,028 kms. Its blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our QX60s trim level is Autograph. A gorgeous sunroof, heads up display, wood trim, cozy heated and cooled leather seats with contrast stitching and piping, massage and memory settings, and a comforting heated steering wheel set the vibe in this luxurious QX60. INFINITI InTouch with navigation, Bose premium audio, Android Auto, Wireless Apple CarPlay, hands free phone and audio streaming, hands free texting, wi-fi, and even more connectivity features make every drive a confident easy experience. Proximity keys, remote start, a proximity power liftgate, and rain sensing wipers offer top shelf convenience while distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking sensors, lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, collision warning, lane departure warning, collision mitigation, emergency braking, driver alert, and an aerial view camera help you stay safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Massage Seats, Premium Audio, Hud, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $531.23 with $0 down for 84 months @ 11.00% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2023 Infiniti QX60

12,028 KM

$59,586

+ tax & licensing
2023 Infiniti QX60

Autograph - Cooled Seats - Massage Seats

2023 Infiniti QX60

Autograph - Cooled Seats - Massage Seats

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

$59,586

+ taxes & licensing

12,028KM
Used
VIN 5N1DL1HU0PC369726

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,028 KM

Low Mileage, Cooled Seats, Massage Seats, Premium Audio, HUD, Navigation!

Compare at $61374 - Our Price is just $59586!

Crossover capability doesn't come at the cost of luxury or comfort in this stylish Infiniti QX60. This 2023 INFINITI QX60 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This Infiniti QX60 is transforming the seven-passenger crossover segment with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Don't let its beauty fool you though. This QX60 can handle the toughest roads. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential.This low mileage SUV has just 12,028 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our QX60's trim level is Autograph. A gorgeous sunroof, heads up display, wood trim, cozy heated and cooled leather seats with contrast stitching and piping, massage and memory settings, and a comforting heated steering wheel set the vibe in this luxurious QX60. INFINITI InTouch with navigation, Bose premium audio, Android Auto, Wireless Apple CarPlay, hands free phone and audio streaming, hands free texting, wi-fi, and even more connectivity features make every drive a confident easy experience. Proximity keys, remote start, a proximity power liftgate, and rain sensing wipers offer top shelf convenience while distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking sensors, lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, collision warning, lane departure warning, collision mitigation, emergency braking, driver alert, and an aerial view camera help you stay safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Massage Seats, Premium Audio, Hud, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $531.23 with $0 down for 84 months @ 11.00% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Seating

Leather Seats
MASSAGE SEATS
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Premium Audio
HUD
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
4G Wi-Fi

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
