$52,151+ tax & licensing
2022 Infiniti QX60
Sensory - Certified - Sunroof
2022 Infiniti QX60
Sensory - Certified - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$52,151
+ taxes & licensing
52,498KM
Used
VIN 5N1DL1GSXNC330140
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,498 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Massage Seats!
Compare at $53716 - Our Price is just $52151!
A smooth ride, a nicely appointed interior, and an easy-access third row highlight this seven-seat Infiniti QX60. This 2022 INFINITI QX60 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Infiniti QX60 is transforming the seven-passenger crossover segment with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Don't let its beauty fool you though. This QX60 can handle the toughest roads. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential. This SUV has 52,498 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our QX60's trim level is Sensory. With a towing package, this QX60 Sensory takes SUV capability as seriously as comfort. A gorgeous sunroof, heads up display, wood trim, cozy heated and cooled leather seats with massage settings, memory settings, and a comforting heated steering wheel set the vibe in this luxurious QX60. INFINITI InTouch with navigation, Bose premium audio, Android Auto, Wireless Apple CarPlay, hands free phone and audio streaming, hands free texting, wi-fi, and even more connectivity features make every drive a confident easy experience. Proximity keys, a remote power liftgate, and rain sensing wipers offer top shelf convenience while distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking sensors, lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, collision warning, lane departure warning, collision mitigation, driver alert, and an aerial view camera help you stay safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Massage Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Rigorous Certification ProcessEvery CERTIFIED INFINITI vehicle gets an obsessively detailed inspection prior to earning the CERTIFIED status. An INFINITI-trained technician ensures the highest standards for each vehicle, in a 169-point inspection process.72-month/160,000km Warranty** In effect for period of 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service dateINFINITIs Warranty provides coverage for 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from your vehicles original in-service date. Over 1900 components are covered including:Engine: Cylinder heads and block and all internal parts, rocker covers and oil pan, valvetrain and front cover, timing chain and tensioner, oil pump and fuel pump, fuel injectors, intake and exhaust manifolds and turbocharger, flywheel, seals and gasketsTransmission and Transfer Case: Case and all internal parts, torque converter and converter housing, automatic transmission control module, transfer case and all internal parts, seals and gaskets, and electronic transmission controlsDrivetrain: Drive shafts, final drive housing and all internal parts, propeller shafts, universal joints, bearings, seals and gaskets$0 Deductible: No deductibles for repairs covered under the Powertrain WarrantyCertified INFINITI BenefitsCertified INFINITI vehicles offer all the exciting performance, innovation and reliability of a INFINITI, with value and peace-of-mind at the heart of the experience. 72 month/160,000kms* WarrantyEasy Financing with INFINITI Financial Services24/7 Premium Roadside Assistance1Rental Vehicle AssistancePersonalized Trip PlanningSirius Satellite Radio Trial210 day/1,500km exchange promise1 In effect for period of 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service date2 Available on compatible modelsINFINITI's Executive Protection PlanCustomized Protection: Executive plans provide up to 96 months / 200,000kms1 of extended coverage.Talk to your INFINITI dealer about Executive Protection Plans on your Certified INFINITI.1 In effect for period of 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service date
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $464.95 with $0 down for 84 months @ 11.00% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
MASSAGE SEATS
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
HEADS UP DISPLAY
4G Wi-Fi
Proximity Keys
2022 Infiniti QX60