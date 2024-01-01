$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Kia Sportage
LX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
2023 Kia Sportage
LX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDPU3AFXP7203616
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, LED Headlights!
Explore the endless possibilities in the all-new 2023 Kia Sportage. This 2023 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
Designed with you and your family in mind, this Kia Sportage has been reimagined to keep everyone safe through innovation and thoughtful design. This all-new Sportage makes a dramatic entrance, leading off with a bold lighting system and striking body line. Its bolder bodywork is also dimensionally bigger than before, which translates to more cargo space and a roomier interior.It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sportage's trim level is LX. This Kia Sportage LX was designed to make your drive even better with heated front seats, LED headlights, stylish aluminum wheels, rear climate ventilation and 60/40 split-folding rear seats. It also comes with a large 8 inch touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless streaming audio, plus remote keyless entry and steering wheel-mounted audio controls. Additional safety features include lane keep assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, trailer stability assist, a rear view camera with guideline assist and downhill brake control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Led Headlights, Streaming Audio, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Explore the endless possibilities in the all-new 2023 Kia Sportage. This 2023 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
Designed with you and your family in mind, this Kia Sportage has been reimagined to keep everyone safe through innovation and thoughtful design. This all-new Sportage makes a dramatic entrance, leading off with a bold lighting system and striking body line. Its bolder bodywork is also dimensionally bigger than before, which translates to more cargo space and a roomier interior.It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sportage's trim level is LX. This Kia Sportage LX was designed to make your drive even better with heated front seats, LED headlights, stylish aluminum wheels, rear climate ventilation and 60/40 split-folding rear seats. It also comes with a large 8 inch touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless streaming audio, plus remote keyless entry and steering wheel-mounted audio controls. Additional safety features include lane keep assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, trailer stability assist, a rear view camera with guideline assist and downhill brake control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Led Headlights, Streaming Audio, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Led Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2012 Cadillac SRX Luxury - Sunroof - Leather Seats 152,657 KM $9,998 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai KONA Electric Ultimate - Navigation 72,714 KM $28,998 + tax & lic
2023 Cadillac XT5 Sport - Sunroof - Premium Audio 14,125 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
Call Dealer
888-378-XXXX(click to show)
888-378-6064
Alternate Numbers888-413-3817
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
888-378-6064
2023 Kia Sportage