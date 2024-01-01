Menu
The 2015 Honda Civic Sedan is refined, comfortable, and offers top-notch safety ratings and features, according to The Car Connection. This 2015 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. 

In addition to the impressive performance and handling that the 2015 Honda Civic Sedan provides, this model also offers exceptional amenities to enhance the total experience. Staying in tune with what drivers want, this car features modern technology for information and entertainment. It also provides outstanding safety ratings to make everyone feel safe no matter where the destination leads.This sedan has 86,858 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 143HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm. 

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2015 Honda Civic

86,858 KM

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring - Sunroof - Leather Seats

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

86,858KM
Used
VIN 2HGFB2F79FH015686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,858 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SiriusXM!

The 2015 Honda Civic Sedan is refined, comfortable, and offers top-notch safety ratings and features, according to The Car Connection. This 2015 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

In addition to the impressive performance and handling that the 2015 Honda Civic Sedan provides, this model also offers exceptional amenities to enhance the total experience. Staying in tune with what drivers want, this car features modern technology for information and entertainment. It also provides outstanding safety ratings to make everyone feel safe no matter where the destination leads.This sedan has 86,858 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 143HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

SiriusXM

2015 Honda Civic