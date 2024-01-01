$79,889+ tax & licensing
2023 RAM 1500
Rebel - SiriusXM - Apple CarPlay - $232.98 /Wk
2023 RAM 1500
Rebel - SiriusXM - Apple CarPlay - $232.98 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$79,889
+ taxes & licensing
16,118KM
Used
VIN 1C6SRFLT7PN531093
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour LUXURY LTHR-FACED BUCKET
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,118 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
Off-Road Suspension, SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation!
Call 613-489-1212 to speak to our friendly sales staff today, or come by the dealership!
Work, play, and adventure are what the 2023 Ram 1500 was designed to do.
The Ram 1500's unmatched luxury transcends traditional pickups without compromising its capability. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task.
This bright white Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Rebel. Bold and unapologetic, this Ram 1500 Rebel features beefy off-road suspension including Bilstein dampers, skid plates for underbody protection, gloss black wheels, front fog lamps, power-folding exterior mirrors with courtesy lamps, and black fender flares, with front bumper tow hooks. The standard features continue, with power-adjustable heated front seats with lumbar support, dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable pedals, deluxe sound insulation, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Connectivity is handled by an upgraded 8.4-inch display powered by Uconnect 5 with inbuilt navigation, mobile internet hotspot access, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM streaming radio. Additional features include a power rear window with defrosting, class II towing equipment including a hitch, wiring harness and trailer sway control, heavy-duty suspension, cargo box lighting, and a locking tailgate. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Siriusxm, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation, Heated Seats, 4g Wi-fi. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 16118 kms.
View the original window sticker for this vehicle with this url http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFLT7PN531093.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
Credit includes up to 10% MSRP. 0% financing for 36 months. 4.59% financing for 96 months.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $232.98 with $0 down for 96 months @ 4.59% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $1199 fees included in price ). Incentives expire 2023-05-31. See dealer for details.
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Bucket Seats
Compass
Navigation
GPS Navigation
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Rear 60/40 Folding Seat
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Front seatback map pockets
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
4-way front headrests
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Systems Monitor
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
Illuminated Front Cupholder
For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca
Disassociated Touchscreen Display
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Front Facing Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
For More Info, Call 888-539-7474
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Off-Road Info Pages
Connected Travel & Traffic Services
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Connectivity - US/Canada
Global Telematics Box Module (TBM)
Full Carpet Floor Covering MOPAR -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Emergency Vehicle Alert System (EVAS)
Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Seating
Heated Seats
Convenience
Tow Package
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fixed rear window
Black grille
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black fender flares
Steel spare wheel
Black Exterior Mirrors
Black rear step bumper
LED taillamps
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Black Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
USB Mobile Projection
Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL AT
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Heavy Duty Suspension
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
220 Amp Alternator
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Off-Road Suspension
Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
4 Skid Plates
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential
48-Volt Belt Starter Generator
743.9 Kgs Maximum Payload
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Forward collision alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Front Collision Warning w/Active Braking
Collision Mitigation-Front
Additional Features
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
4G Wi-Fi
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
$79,889
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
888-378-6064
2023 RAM 1500