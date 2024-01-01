$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Tesla Model 3
STANDARD RANGE PLUS
2023 Tesla Model 3
STANDARD RANGE PLUS
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
12,639KM
Used
VIN 5YJ3E1EA4PF470551
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA1055
- Mileage 12,639 KM
2023 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS 12,639 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Tesla Model X AWD FSD, 22" turbine wheels, Tow package, No accidents 27,109 KM $105,900 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla LE 76,680 KM $22,780 + tax & lic
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-XXXX(click to show)
AutoAgents
613-909-3884
