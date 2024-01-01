Menu
This 2024 Silverado 1500 is engineered for ultra-premium comfort, offering high-tech upgrades, beautiful styling, authentic materials and thoughtfully crafted details.

This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 stands out in the midsize pickup truck segment, with bold proportions that create a commanding stance on and off road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with its outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Silverado 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and robust suspension. This amazing 2024 Silverado 1500 is ready for whatever.

This glacier blue metallic sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Silverado 1500s trim level is RST. This 1500 RST comes with Silverardos legendary capability and was made to be a stylish daily pickup truck that has the perfect amount of essential equipment. This incredible truck comes loaded with blacked out exterior accents, body colored bumpers, Chevrolets Premium Infotainment 3 system thats paired with a larger touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G LTE hotspot and SiriusXM. Additional features include LED front fog lights, remote engine start, an EZ Lift tailgate, unique aluminum wheels, a power driver seat, forward collision warning with automatic braking, intellibeam headlights, dual-zone climate control, lane keep assist, Teen Driver technology, a trailer hitch and a HD rear view camera. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

VIN 1GCUDEE89RZ214799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour JET BLK LTH
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-0384
  • Mileage 10 KM

Disclosures

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

This 2024 Silverado 1500 is engineered for ultra-premium comfort, offering high-tech upgrades, beautiful styling, authentic materials and thoughtfully crafted details.

This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 stands out in the midsize pickup truck segment, with bold proportions that create a commanding stance on and off road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with its outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Silverado 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and robust suspension. This amazing 2024 Silverado 1500 is ready for whatever.

This glacier blue metallic sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Silverado 1500's trim level is RST. This 1500 RST comes with Silverardo's legendary capability and was made to be a stylish daily pickup truck that has the perfect amount of essential equipment. This incredible truck comes loaded with blacked out exterior accents, body colored bumpers, Chevrolet's Premium Infotainment 3 system that's paired with a larger touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G LTE hotspot and SiriusXM. Additional features include LED front fog lights, remote engine start, an EZ Lift tailgate, unique aluminum wheels, a power driver seat, forward collision warning with automatic braking, intellibeam headlights, dual-zone climate control, lane keep assist, Teen Driver technology, a trailer hitch and a HD rear view camera. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en


See dealer for details.

o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

