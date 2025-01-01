Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2024 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Premium S Appearance in a refined white finish and front-wheel drive offers a seamless drive, making it perfect for family excursions and daily commutes alike. This vans exterior is designed to impress with Gloss Black Power Mirrors, Black Daylight Opening Mouldings, and a Premium Black Rear Fascia that speak to its stylish and bold presence on the road. The power sunroof adds a touch of luxury, enhancing the rides openness and connection to the surroundings. Inside, the Pacifica Hybrid boasts an enviable level of comfort and sophistication. With 13 Alpine speakers, a 506-Watt Amplifier, and ambient lighting, your journeys are transformed into an acoustic delight. The cabin is set with Premium Integrated Console and Piano Black Interior Accents providing both style and function. Passengers enjoy heated seats and the convenience of USB Charging Ports in multiple rows, ensuring all gadgets remain powered. This Chrysler minivan stands out with advanced technology and security features. The 360 Surround-View Camera and Safety Sphere, including Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist with Stop, greatly enhance your ease of parking and overall safety. Its entertainment and connectivity options are abundant with Bluetooth Connection, a Smart Device Integration, and an onboard Wi-Fi hotspot, keeping everyone connected and entertained. Specifically designed with families in mind, the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is ideal for those who appreciate cutting-edge technology wrapped in an efficient, stylish package. Get in touch with us today to learn more and schedule your test drive.

2024 Chrysler Pacifica

Details Description Features

$55,353

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Chrysler Pacifica

Hybrid Premium S Appearance | DVD, Leather, Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle
13193513

2024 Chrysler Pacifica

Hybrid Premium S Appearance | DVD, Leather, Sunroof

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

  1. 13193513
  2. 13193513
  3. 13193513
  4. 13193513
  5. 13193513
  6. 13193513
  7. 13193513
  8. 13193513
  9. 13193513
  10. 13193513
  11. 13193513
Contact Seller

$55,353

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 2C4RC1S74RR118442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3655
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2024 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Premium S Appearance in a refined white finish and front-wheel drive offers a seamless drive, making it perfect for family excursions and daily commutes alike. This van's exterior is designed to impress with Gloss Black Power Mirrors, Black Daylight Opening Mouldings, and a Premium Black Rear Fascia that speak to its stylish and bold presence on the road. The power sunroof adds a touch of luxury, enhancing the ride's openness and connection to the surroundings. Inside, the Pacifica Hybrid boasts an enviable level of comfort and sophistication. With 13 Alpine speakers, a 506-Watt Amplifier, and ambient lighting, your journeys are transformed into an acoustic delight. The cabin is set with Premium Integrated Console and Piano Black Interior Accents providing both style and function. Passengers enjoy heated seats and the convenience of USB Charging Ports in multiple rows, ensuring all gadgets remain powered. This Chrysler minivan stands out with advanced technology and security features. The 360 Surround-View Camera and Safety Sphere, including Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist with Stop, greatly enhance your ease of parking and overall safety. Its entertainment and connectivity options are abundant with Bluetooth Connection, a Smart Device Integration, and an onboard Wi-Fi hotspot, keeping everyone connected and entertained. Specifically designed with families in mind, the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is ideal for those who appreciate cutting-edge technology wrapped in an efficient, stylish package. Get in touch with us today to learn more and schedule your test drive.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Tracker System

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights
soft close

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
turn-by-turn navigation directions

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Driver seat mounted armrest
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Max seating capacity: 7
Number of doors: 4
3rd row seats: split-bench
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Rear seats: captain
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel tank capacity: 62.0L
Engine displacement: 3.6 L
Left rear passenger door: power sliding
Right rear passenger: power sliding
Approach angle: 14 deg
Departure angle: 19 deg
GVWR: 2,744kg (6,049lbs)
Front tires: 235/65HR17.0
Rear tires: 235/65HR17.0
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Wheel size: 17
Speaker type: Alpine
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Power/Regen
Traction Battery Level
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 6
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear legroom: 992mm (39.1)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Compression ratio: 12.50 to 1
Front headroom: 1,020mm (40.2)
Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27)
Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist active
Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection warning
Internet access capable: 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Rear headroom: 1,006mm (39.6)
Front shoulder room: 1,622mm (63.9)
Rear shoulder room: 1,602mm (63.1)
Curb weight: 2,262kg (4,987lbs)
Parking sensors: ParkSense rear
Ramp breakover angle: 13 deg
Exterior length: 5,176mm (203.8)
Exterior body width: 2,022mm (79.6)
Exterior height: 1,777mm (70.0)
Wheelbase: 3,089mm (121.6)
Front legroom: 1,045mm (41.1)
3rd row legroom: 929mm (36.6)
3rd row headroom: 984mm (38.7)
Front hiproom: 1,500mm (59.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,647mm (64.8)
3rd row hiproom: 1,258mm (49.5)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,555mm (61.2)
Passenger volume: 4,672L (165.0 cu.ft.)
Traction battery warranty: 96 months/160,000km
Rear collision: Rear Cross Path Detection mitigation
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Seat Upholstery: leatherette
Engine litres: 3.6L
Primary LCD size: 10.1
Hybrid electric powertrain type: PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle)
Hybrid traction battery voltage: 360
Hybrid traction battery onboard charger (kW): 6.6
Fuel economy equivalent measure
Brakes regenerative
Alternator hybrid electric motor
Starter hybrid electric motor
Acoustic pedestrian protection
Fuel economy (Alternate 1) fuel type: electric
Hybrid traction battery number of cells: 96
Ground clearance (min): 130mm (5.1)
Electric motor horsepower: 84hp @ RPM
Hybrid system net power: 260hp @ RPM
Powertrain number of motors: 2
Hybrid traction battery all electric range: 51 km
Electric motor 2 torque: 114 hp
Fuel economy combined: 2.9Le/100Km
Fuel economy combined (kWh): 25.8 kWh/100Km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM 360L
Forward collision: Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking mitigation
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 914 L (32 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 3,978 L (140 cu.ft.)
Hybrid traction battery type: lithium ion (Li-ion)
Hybrid traction battery charge time (hrs) @ 240VAC: 2.0
Hybrid traction battery charge time (hrs) @ 120VAC: 14.0
Hybrid traction battery gross capacity (kWh): 16
Hybrid traction battery electric + ICE total range: 835 km
Turning radius: 6.1m (19.8'')
Engine horsepower: 260hp @ RPM
High voltage electrical system warranty: 120 months/160,000km
Emergency communication system: Chrysler Connect

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrhaven Chrysler

Used 2025 Ford Escape ST-Line Select AWD | Like NEW for sale in Ottawa, ON
2025 Ford Escape ST-Line Select AWD | Like NEW 14,263 KM $36,984 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Sport 4x4 Crew | Low KM's for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 RAM 1500 Sport 4x4 Crew | Low KM's 47,881 KM $51,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Accord V6 Touring for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Honda Accord V6 Touring 97,628 KM $23,395 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Barrhaven Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

Call Dealer

613-656-XXXX

(click to show)

613-656-6526

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$55,353

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

2024 Chrysler Pacifica