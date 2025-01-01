$55,353+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chrysler Pacifica
Hybrid Premium S Appearance | DVD, Leather, Sunroof
$55,353
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3655
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Premium S Appearance in a refined white finish and front-wheel drive offers a seamless drive, making it perfect for family excursions and daily commutes alike. This van's exterior is designed to impress with Gloss Black Power Mirrors, Black Daylight Opening Mouldings, and a Premium Black Rear Fascia that speak to its stylish and bold presence on the road. The power sunroof adds a touch of luxury, enhancing the ride's openness and connection to the surroundings. Inside, the Pacifica Hybrid boasts an enviable level of comfort and sophistication. With 13 Alpine speakers, a 506-Watt Amplifier, and ambient lighting, your journeys are transformed into an acoustic delight. The cabin is set with Premium Integrated Console and Piano Black Interior Accents providing both style and function. Passengers enjoy heated seats and the convenience of USB Charging Ports in multiple rows, ensuring all gadgets remain powered. This Chrysler minivan stands out with advanced technology and security features. The 360 Surround-View Camera and Safety Sphere, including Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist with Stop, greatly enhance your ease of parking and overall safety. Its entertainment and connectivity options are abundant with Bluetooth Connection, a Smart Device Integration, and an onboard Wi-Fi hotspot, keeping everyone connected and entertained. Specifically designed with families in mind, the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is ideal for those who appreciate cutting-edge technology wrapped in an efficient, stylish package. Get in touch with us today to learn more and schedule your test drive.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
