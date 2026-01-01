2024 Porsche 911

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***Leasing Options Available on Certified Pre-Owned Porsches*** The Porsche that you’ve always wanted. This 2024 911 Carrera 4S (MY24) has a Clean CarFax Report. With Leather Interior in Black ($4,370), Jet Black Metallic ($950), Premium Package ($6,100), LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) ($3,130), SportDesign Side Skirts ($1,480), Exterior Mirror Lower Trim and Base in Exterior Color ($750), Window Trim in High Gloss Black ($590), Under Door Puddle Light Projectors ($190), Exclusive Design Fuel Cap ($190), Front Axle Lift System ($3,150), Sport Chrono Package ($3,180), Sport Exhaust System incl. Tailpipes in Black ($3,370), Power Steering Plus ($310), Rear Axle Steering ($2,390), Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crest ($220), 20/21 911 Turbo Wheels ($3,230), Sport Seats Plus (4-way) ($510), GT Sport Steering Wheel in Leather ($60), Exclusive Design Taillights ($1,130), and Preparation for Porsche Dashcam (Front and Rear) ($150), this is the car for you! Look for the Porsche Approved seal when buying a pre-owned Porsche. Porsche Approved Pre-Owned Cars are inspected in compliance with our 111-point checklist and any work required is performed using only 100% Porsche Genuine Parts. As proof of the trust that we have in the quality of our vehicles, every certified pre-owned car comes with a minimum of 24 months Porsche Approved Warranty and Porsche Roadside Assistance. The Porsche Approved Warranty covers all components of your Porsche and offers the same level of security as our new car warranty. Luxury Tax is not charged on Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. Call us at 613-749-4275 and ask to speak to one our Porsche Brand Executives. Serving the Ottawa & Gatineau region. *** Options de location disponibles pour les Porsche doccasion certifiées *** La Porsche de vos rêves. Cette voiture 2024 911 Carrera 4S (MY24) a un bon rapport d’historique de véhicule de CarFax. Grâce à Leather Interior in Black ($4,370), Jet Black Metallic ($950), Premium Package ($6,100), LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) ($3,130), SportDesign Side Skirts ($1,480), Exterior Mirror Lower Trim and Base in Exterior Color ($750), Window Trim in High Gloss Black ($590), Under Door Puddle Light Projectors ($190), Exclusive Design Fuel Cap ($190), Front Axle Lift System ($3,150), Sport Chrono Package ($3,180), Sport Exhaust System incl. Tailpipes in Black ($3,370), Power Steering Plus ($310), Rear Axle Steering ($2,390), Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crest ($220), 20/21 911 Turbo Wheels ($3,230), Sport Seats Plus (4-way) ($510), GT Sport Steering Wheel in Leather ($60), Exclusive Design Taillights ($1,130), and Preparation for Porsche Dashcam (Front and Rear) ($150), cette voiture est parfaite pour vous! Trouvez le sceau d’approbation de Porsche lorsque vous achetez une Porsche d’occasion. Les voitures d’occasion approuvées par Porsche sont inspectées conformément à notre liste de vérification de 111 points. Tout travail requis est effectué en utilisant uniquement des pièces d’origine Porsche. Comme preuve de la confiance que nous avons dans la qualité de nos véhicules, chaque voiture d’occasion certifiée fait l’objet d’une garantie d’au moins 24 mois approuvée par Porsche et de l’assistance routière Porsche. La garantie approuvée par Porsche couvre tous les composants de votre Porsche et offre le même niveau de sécurité que notre garantie pour les véhicules neufs. La taxe de luxe n’est pas appliquée aux véhicules d’occasion certifiés. Appelez-nous au 613-749-4275 pour parler à l’un de nos directeurs de marque Porsche. Au service de la région d’Ottawa et du Gatineau.

2024 Porsche 911

7,725 KM

Details Description

$209,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Porsche 911

Carrera 4S Coupe

Watch This Vehicle
14190257

2024 Porsche 911

Carrera 4S Coupe

Location

Mark Motors of Ottawa (1987) Limited

611 Montreal Rd, Ottawa, ON K1K 0T8

613-749-4275

  1. 14190257
  2. 14190257
Contact Seller

$209,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
7,725KM
VIN WP0AB2A97RS219207

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # 3-1487A
  • Mileage 7,725 KM

Vehicle Description

***Leasing Options Available on Certified Pre-Owned Porsches*** The Porsche that you’ve always wanted. This 2024 911 Carrera 4S (MY24) has a Clean CarFax Report. With Leather Interior in Black ($4,370), Jet Black Metallic ($950), Premium Package ($6,100), LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) ($3,130), SportDesign Side Skirts ($1,480), Exterior Mirror Lower Trim and Base in Exterior Color ($750), Window Trim in High Gloss Black ($590), Under Door Puddle Light Projectors ($190), Exclusive Design Fuel Cap ($190), Front Axle Lift System ($3,150), Sport Chrono Package ($3,180), Sport Exhaust System incl. Tailpipes in Black ($3,370), Power Steering Plus ($310), Rear Axle Steering ($2,390), Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crest ($220), 20''/21'' 911 Turbo Wheels ($3,230), Sport Seats Plus (4-way) ($510), GT Sport Steering Wheel in Leather ($60), Exclusive Design Taillights ($1,130), and Preparation for Porsche Dashcam (Front and Rear) ($150), this is the car for you! Look for the Porsche Approved seal when buying a pre-owned Porsche. Porsche Approved Pre-Owned Cars are inspected in compliance with our 111-point checklist and any work required is performed using only 100% Porsche Genuine Parts. As proof of the trust that we have in the quality of our vehicles, every certified pre-owned car comes with a minimum of 24 months Porsche Approved Warranty and Porsche Roadside Assistance. The Porsche Approved Warranty covers all components of your Porsche and offers the same level of security as our new car warranty. Luxury Tax is not charged on Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. Call us at 613-749-4275 and ask to speak to one our Porsche Brand Executives. Serving the Ottawa & Gatineau region. *** Options de location disponibles pour les Porsche d'occasion certifiées *** La Porsche de vos rêves. Cette voiture 2024 911 Carrera 4S (MY24) a un bon rapport d’historique de véhicule de CarFax. Grâce à Leather Interior in Black ($4,370), Jet Black Metallic ($950), Premium Package ($6,100), LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) ($3,130), SportDesign Side Skirts ($1,480), Exterior Mirror Lower Trim and Base in Exterior Color ($750), Window Trim in High Gloss Black ($590), Under Door Puddle Light Projectors ($190), Exclusive Design Fuel Cap ($190), Front Axle Lift System ($3,150), Sport Chrono Package ($3,180), Sport Exhaust System incl. Tailpipes in Black ($3,370), Power Steering Plus ($310), Rear Axle Steering ($2,390), Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crest ($220), 20''/21'' 911 Turbo Wheels ($3,230), Sport Seats Plus (4-way) ($510), GT Sport Steering Wheel in Leather ($60), Exclusive Design Taillights ($1,130), and Preparation for Porsche Dashcam (Front and Rear) ($150), cette voiture est parfaite pour vous! Trouvez le sceau d’approbation de Porsche lorsque vous achetez une Porsche d’occasion. Les voitures d’occasion approuvées par Porsche sont inspectées conformément à notre liste de vérification de 111 points. Tout travail requis est effectué en utilisant uniquement des pièces d’origine Porsche. Comme preuve de la confiance que nous avons dans la qualité de nos véhicules, chaque voiture d’occasion certifiée fait l’objet d’une garantie d’au moins 24 mois approuvée par Porsche et de l’assistance routière Porsche. La garantie approuvée par Porsche couvre tous les composants de votre Porsche et offre le même niveau de sécurité que notre garantie pour les véhicules neufs. La taxe de luxe n’est pas appliquée aux véhicules d’occasion certifiés. Appelez-nous au 613-749-4275 pour parler à l’un de nos directeurs de marque Porsche. Au service de la région d’Ottawa et du Gatineau.

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Mark Motors of Ottawa (1987) Limited

Mark Motors of Ottawa (1987) Limited

611 Montreal Rd, Ottawa, ON K1K 0T8
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$209,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Motors of Ottawa (1987) Limited

613-749-4275

2024 Porsche 911